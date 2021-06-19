Bonanza for 5.4 lakh service, retired staff after Punjab cabinet accepts recommendations of 6th Payments Commission | News from Chandigarh





CHANDIGARH: In a decision that will benefit over 5.4 lakhs of retired and retired state government employees, the Punjab cabinet on Friday accepted most of the recommendations from the 6th Payments Commission and decided to implement them from 1 July 2021 , with retrospective effect from 1 January 2016

After the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said, As a result of the decision, the minimum wage for a government employee will increase from Rs 6,950 per month to Rs 18,000 per month. Implementation will result in a 2.59-fold increase in salaries and pensions over previous payroll commission recommendations, with an annual increase of 3%, resulting in the pay scales of all existing employees continuing to be higher than in neighboring Haryana .

There are about 2.84 lakh government employees and 3.07 lakh retirees, and retired employees are more in number. The additional burden on the state treasury will be Rs 3,800 crore per year. The total arrears of pensions and salaries from 2016 onwards amount to Rs 13,800. The salary commission is for 10 years and these debts will be paid for the next 4.5 years. I want to thank the employees for their patience, Manpreet said.

With the implementation of the 6th Payment Commission, the minimum pension will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000 per month, and the minimum family pension will be increased to Rs 9,000 per month under the revised structure. Under the new structure, divorces or widows will be entitled to family pension and the eligibility criteria for family pension have been increased from 3,500 + DA to 9000 + DA per month.

The expected amount of net arrears from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2021 is approximately 13,800 crore. Punjab government employees have already received a 5% temporary increase since 2017. Arrears of employees and retirees for 2016, estimated at Rs 2,572 Crore, will be paid in two equal installments in October 2021 and January 2022 .

The Government has also accepted the reinstatement of the Pension Mitigation to 40% by 1 July 2021. The Retirement Pension Friction (DCRG) has been increased from $ 10 to $ 20 and the existing Gratia Grant existing rates have doubled. Both DCRG and Ex Gratia have been extended to employees covered by the New Pension Scheme.

An official spokesman said after the cabinet meeting that implementation of the main recommendations of the Payments Commissions will lead to an additional annual burden of $ 8.637 million for the state file, with an additional annual net burden projected to be Rs 4,700 crore per year (approx. .)

The 6th PPC Report had submitted the first part of its report to the Punjab government on April 30, 2021, extensively including recommendations for reviewing pay scales, allowances and pension and pension benefits.







