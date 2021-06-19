The third wave in 6-8 weeks if appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed, warns AIIMS chief





India was hit hard by a second brutal wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, taking a massive number of lives every day.



If appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed and the crowd is not prevented, the next wave of viral infection could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday. Until a significant number of the population is vaccinated, appropriate behavior for Covid should be pursued aggressively, he said, stressing the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific blockades in the event of a significant increase. Mr. Guleria reiterated that so far, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be more affected in the next wave of infection. Earlier, Indian epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of COVID-19 is imminent and is likely to start from September-October. Read also | Coronavirus: There is no greater risk to children from the predicted third wave: the report India was hit hard by a second brutal wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, taking a massive number of lives every day, with a lack of oxygen supply to various hospitals adding to the difficulties. However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the degree of positivity is decreasing in recent days. From a daily number of cases of over 4 loops, the number of new COVID-19 cases has moved around 60,000 in the last two days. Read also | Coronavirus: The need to stay prepared for many waves and variants If appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed, the third wave can occur within six to eight weeks. We must work aggressively to prevent another big wave until vaccination starts, said Mr. Guleria PTI. There should be an aggressive surveillance strategy at Covid hotspots and blockages in case of any significant increase. At a time when a significant increase in cases observed in a given area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5%, area-specific blocking and control measures should be implemented, he said. However, a national-level deadlock may not be a solution (to curb the pandemic) given economic activity. With 60,753 new Covid cases reported in one day, the total number of Indians rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stands at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to data from the ministry of updated Union health on Saturday.

