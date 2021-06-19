Coronavirus: The UAE records 2,109 cases and five deaths





The UAE registered 2,109 Covid-19 infections on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic to 610,179. Another 2,075 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 589,235. Five other patients died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,752. The latest cases were discovered as a result of 267,968 tests and the number of active cases in the UAE now stands at 19,192. Mass testing and a nationwide vaccination are key to the country’s strategy to combat the pandemic. Vogue Fitness members demonstrate their green status. All photos by Khushnum Bhandari / The National A visitor demonstrates his green status on the Al Hosn app in Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa Khaled Hassan AlMarzooqi, 32, shows proof of his green status at Al Hosn at Boroughs Cafe in Yas Marina Keith O’Donell shows off his Al Hosn app at Vogue Fitness in Yas Marina Keith O’Donell attends a workout session after winning entry to Vogue Fitness Stine Foshth, a regular at Vogue Fitness, used her green status to enter the premises Alyan Al Hajeri works a sweat on an exercise bike after using the al hosn app to access Vogue Fitness Green crossing safety requirements went into effect at Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa on Tuesday Green crossing protocols are presented at the entrance of Khalidiyah Mall A visitor shows the green crossing status to a security guard at Khalidiyah Mall Two visitors submit their Al Hosn app to enter Khalidiyah Mall



More than 54.5 million tests have been performed across the UAE so far, with over 14 million doses of vaccine administered. Earlier this week, Tamouh Healthcare opened a number of tents offering free PCR tests in Abu Dhabi after the opening of the new green city crossing system. On Thursday, a spokesman said he had checked about 45,000 people for Covid-19, almost doubling the number of patients who came out the day before. Under the green crossing system, members of the public will be required to indicate their status on the Al Hosn app before entering locations in the capital, including shopping malls and gyms. To get a green pass people need to be vaccinated and / or tested regularly for Covid-19. The system is currently suspended due to technical issues with the mobile app. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee said the system would be on hold from Friday until the issue was resolved, but said it would be back and functioning again soon.







