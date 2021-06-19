Attendees at the party clashed with police in a fierce protest in the state of France

A 22-year-old lost his hand and several others were also injured amid clashes as police tried to dismantle an unauthorized party in western France, authorities said on Saturday.

Tensions erupted in a field near Brittany’s Rdedon town on Friday night, just two days before France lifted a curfew within a day of the virus having existed for more than eight months and sparking growing frustration among young people.

Police repeatedly opened tear gas and accused groups of violent parties that threw metal balls, gasoline bombs and other shells on security forces, according to the images of online clashes and senior government officials in the region, the EMManuel prefect Berthier. Local authorities estimated that about 1,500 people attended.

Berthier accused those present of extreme and unforgivable violence. It took police more than seven hours to disperse the crowd and authorities were still evacuating people from the field Saturday morning, Berthier told reporters.

He said an investigation is underway into the overnight events, including how the 22-year-old lost his hand. Regional gendarmerie chief Pierre Sauvegrain told France-Info radio that the man was believed to have taken an object that exploded, without giving details.

An underground New Year’s Eve celebration in the same area attracted at least 2,500 people and led to numerous arrests.

France has gradually lifted restrictions in recent weeks as infections fade and vaccinations increase. The Frances siege, one of the strictest and longest in Europe, is expected to expire on Sunday.