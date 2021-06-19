Drug boss EncroChat complained he would have been left in debt 75,000 after ‘gunshot’





A drug boss EncroChat complained that he would have been left in debt 75,000 after a ‘gunshot’. Samuel Lewis was exposed after the attack on the highly coded telephone network by law enforcement. The messages indicated that Lewis said he had supplied ‘tops’ and ‘jackets’ to a man who was later suspected of being arrested for importing weapons. READ MORE:Drunk Lout hit his girlfriend and punched the cop … moments after he said he wanted to be a cop himself Lewis, 30, said she supplied the man with 10 kilograms of cannabis and two kilograms of cocaine before he got the nickname ‘. As a result Lewis claimed he owed his suppliers 75,000, The Liverpool Echo reported.



Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester directly to your inbox with your free MEN newsletter You can register very simply by following the instructions here Conversations between Lewis, who used the ‘KeySilver’ handle, and another user named ‘NextHorse’ were revealed at Liverpool Crown Court. Lewis said: “I did about 15-20 jobs with him, then I put him on with 10 jackets and 2 tops and .. he became a nickname.” He continued: “I owe it to my 75k fault because I went with him, but it worked occasionally and he had a boss name.” Lewis, from Mardale Road, Huyton, was jailed for 12 years after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine and cannabis between March 20 and June 3 this year. He was also found guilty of possession for the purpose of supplying amphetamine. When police raided his home, Lewis’s 74-year-old father’s officers said, “Is that because of those Encro phones?”





(Image: Liverpool Echo)

They found an Asda carrying case inside an Adidas backpack which contained two blocks of white powder, later discovered to be amphetamine. The court heard that Lewis was arrested for his part in the drug plots after he sent a picture of his baby to other drug dealers. Other messages found by EncroChat indicated that Lewis was ‘clearly concerned about market prices’ during the pandemic and that he was stockpiling drugs. When asked by user ‘MossyJade’ ‘do you have any polls’, which means cannabis resin, Lewis said he was’ supposed to do some in a few days shock’ adding ‘I think they will be loved too why “even though they were ‘destined to be nice 1s’. In another message Lewis told ‘MossyJade’ ‘they were dry’ and ‘prices will go up, but I think I can only catch 1 or 2 if all this goes on for months. Lewis also bargained for the price of cocaine and declared ‘happy days’ after ‘MindPlan’ agreed on a price of 40,000 per kilogram. The court was told Lewis was “really remorseful” and had been under financial pressure due to gambling and drug addiction. Judge David Swinnerton said the drug ‘destroys families and destroys entire communities’.







