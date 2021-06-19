Two-hit British coming into contact with Covid cases to ‘avoid’ 10-day quarantine

Britons who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine can avoid a 10-day quarantine if they come in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Under the new proposals, people can choose to take a test every morning for a week instead of isolating themselves when contacted by the NHS Test and Trace.

A negative result would give people 24 hours of freedom before another test is needed.

Plans can be put in place in the hope that fully affected people can return to their normal lives without being quarantined.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is reportedly considering the idea of ​​replacing self-isolation with daily Covid tests.







(Image: Daily Mirror / Andy Stenning)



A Whitehall source told recently “Vaccines are extremely effective and we want to keep people safe while minimizing disruptions in their lives.

“So it certainly is an attractive option if shown to be safe.”

An ongoing study of 40,000 will be completed by the end of the summer and, if the results are satisfactory, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty may approve the new plans.

Another source said: “It’s definitely very attractive if it’s safe, so we have to show it before we bring it.”







(Image: Press Association Images)



Professor Adam Finn, who advises the Government on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), described the idea as an “interesting” proposal.

He told Times Radio: “We know that the vaccine, especially after two doses, is very effective in stopping you from getting seriously ill, 20 times less likely to end up in hospital.

“We also know that this will reduce your chances of getting the disease easier and infecting other people, but it ‘s probably less good for doing that than preventing you from getting seriously ill, so it’ s a kind of balance of risk things. “







(Image: Press Association Images)



Asked if it would be safer to properly support people as they isolate themselves rather than reduce quarantine time, he said: “Yes, difficult calculation because I think in practice, for whatever reason it does not happen so credible, so that people are being penalized by self-isolation and this probably results in some people not being isolated and others suffering financial hardship as a result.

“It’s a way to avoid it, and apparently at somewhat lower risk than just letting everyone circulate when they could potentially be exposed.”

He added a “third wave” of coronavirus infections “is definitely in the process”.

The University of Bristol academic told BBC Radio 4 today: “It is growing, maybe we can be a little optimistic that it will not grow faster, but it is still growing, so this third wave is definitely evolving.

“We can conclude that the race is firmly between the vaccine program, especially doing the second doses of the elderly and the third wave of the Delta variant.”

Figures released yesterday showed that the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now responsible for 99 per cent of cases in the UK.

Infections involving the first type identified in India increased by 79 per cent in a week with 33,630 new cases in just seven days, bringing the total to 75,953.

The Englands R rate, which reveals how fast the virus is spreading, remained unchanged from last week at 1.2 to 1.4, meaning the disease is growing exponentially.

Of the 75,953 Delta cases, 70,856 were in England, 4,659 in Scotland, 254 in Northern Ireland and 184 in Wales.