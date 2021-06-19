Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to resolve water sharing issues

Bengaluru: Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday decided to have better coordination and communication regarding flood management and water supply in the drought-stricken regions of both states.

Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa and Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil here to resolve water-related issues between the two states.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa said the two countries have agreed to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in both Krishna and the Bhima Basin in order to manage floods effectively.

“We discussed various issues related to flood management in the Krishna and Bheema river basins. It was decided to have better coordination and communication between the two states at ministerial, secretarial and field level,” CM said.

It was decided that a technical team would work towards getting four TMC waters from Maharashtra and in exchange for releasing water to the drought-stricken areas of the western state, the prime minister said.

The two states also agreed to complete the Dudhganga dam project as soon as possible and Maharashtra will also fund it. “Maharashtra will also provide sufficient funding for the completion of the Dudhganga dam,” Patil told a news conference.

Pointing to the lack of water during April and May in the Krishna Basin region, Bommai said since 2013, Maharashtra has been charging money for releasing water into the state.

However, it has been agreed that Karnataka will not pay but will supply Jath taluk water hit by the Maharashtra drought during the rainy season. For the past three years, the state has witnessed flooding in the Krishna and Bhima rivers after flooding in its watershed areas in Maharashtra.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.