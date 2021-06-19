When NASA makes news, hesitate to catch it

The Atlantis spacecraft sits on a launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, before its last mission in 2011. It was the last flight of NASA’s spacecraft program.

For the last 30 years, Bill Ingalls has had a spot in the front row for some of NASA’s most historic moments.

As a senior agency agency photographer, he was in control of the mission when the rovers landed on Mars. When we said goodbye to America’s most famous astronaut, he was there with exclusive entry. And he documented hundreds of landings and departures both inside and outside the country.

Bill has connected people far and wide and really touched the world with his work, said Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor, who announced this week that Ingalls would take Douglas S. Morrow Publication Award. Artistic is visual art like the one that opens eyes, hearts and minds to what we as a species are capable of doing when we work together.

A boy watches as the retired spacecraft Endeavor moves to the California Science Center in 2012. A rocket launches a NASA unmanned spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in 2013.

Ingalls, who first started at NASA as a summer intern, is modest about his work and grateful for the opportunities he had over the years.

The substance is irresistible, he said. Fascism is fascinating and interesting, and the story behind it is really strong and powerful. And of course, as much as the story is powerful, where NASA is getting things for the future is also interesting and fascinating. These two things alone are enough to make it a great place to be a photographer.

Ingalls oversees a team of five for NASA photo assignments. One of the most recent shootings was the SpaceX Crew-1 landing in May. Four astronauts returned from the International Space Station, landing in the Gulf of Mexico aboard a Crew Dragon spaceship. It was NASA’s first night ocean landing since Apollo 8 in 1968.





For most of the past decade, Ingalls has had to photograph landings in Kazakhstan because NASA after the spacecraft program relied on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz to bring astronauts to the ISS.

Depending on the time of year, this may include sub-zero temperatures, not exactly an easy-to-take environment. But it is still a shock to Ingalls.

Soyuz landings are always exciting, hanging 10,000 meters from a helicopter, following the capsule that was coming down, he said.









When the spacecraft lands, Ingalls is one of the first people astronauts see again on Earth.

One of his most impressive photos is astronaut Cady Coleman looking out the window of a Soyuz spacecraft shortly after landing in 2011.

I only caught that kind of moment a few times, he said. Their heads are not always able to twist just like that. Pretty much too close there.

Ingalls takes great care to document the scene while giving the workers plenty of space to draw the crew. He should also stay away from some pieces of craft that may still have radiation coming out of it.









For launch events, Ingalls can not get that close. Depending on the launching vehicle, it can be anywhere from a mile and a half to 3 miles away when it takes off.

Departures can make for some of the most inspiring photos, but that doesn’t mean they are easy.

The rocket does not change much. The pillow does not move. So it’s always a creative challenge, Ingalls said. What can we do to show this same thing, which happens over and over again, in a unique and interesting light?

The moon is seen behind the Discovery spacecraft as it sits on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral in 2009. NASA mission managers watch a rocket launch from the Cape Canaverals Kennedy Space Center in 2009.

Ingalls and his team will experiment with position and exposure and try to find different ways to frame the scene. One of their favorite things to do is what he calls striped photography, using long exposures that show the entire launch arc.

They will also place remote cameras in places where they may not be physically present, such as the edge of the launch pad.

We will take out many cameras depending on the launch and how many gears we can take with us because sometimes they fail or sometimes they smoke or, occasionally, melt, Ingalls said.









Ingalls’s work involves much more than launches and landings. His team covers NASA science missions around the world. It has been inside the Oval Office of the White House and an active volcano in Alaska. When Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, died in 2012, Ingalls attended his burial at sea.

I am not the biggest photographer in the world; there are a million photographers better than me, he said. I think the lesson is that it has to do with building trust. I have been given a great deal of trust among my NASA colleagues to do what I do. Which enter the entrance.









Ingalls said his work has evolved since he first started in 1989 and his photography as well. He still learns, even to this day.

“Every year, I feel like I’m just on top of getting it and I know it’s not unique,” he said. I hear a lot of jazz musicians who like to talk about playing the same tune over and over and wondering, Don’t you get sick playing it? And they’re like, no, I just haven’t nailed it yet. I have not come down yet.









Even after 30 years, Ingalls still has a list of buckets for places he would like to photograph.

He has never been on one of the zero gravity flights that humans can take in today. And he wanted to visit Antarctica, where NASA has studied climate change.

This is something I personally care about a lot, he said. Any way I can help my photography skills to help support this, I would be excited by.

In short, going to the space station would work, he said with a boast. It would be good too.



