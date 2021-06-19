Rokerthon returns Monday; Dakota News Now meteorologist to help strive for world record





(Dakota News Now) – Rockerthon returns for the fifth time with a record break start in the summer, and he is getting help from the first warning weather team. TODAY announced Tuesday morning that Al Roker will try to set another Guinness World Records title by organizing an online weather reporting relay. Ringing on the first official day of summer, Rokerthon 2021: Predicting Your Best Summer Ever will be broadcast live TODAY on Monday, and at the same time full TODAY throughout the day, breakfast shows the broadcast channel 24/7. More than 50 NBC partner stations from across the country will join Roker to provide the final national weather report live. This includes Dakota News Now meteorologist Aaron Doudna, who will go live with Roker on Monday morning. Each participant will highlight the essential destinations to visit from the iconic American countries, anticipating an unforgettable summer from coast to coast, and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long-awaited summer memorable. Come rain or shine, the band will try out a new Guinness World Records title for most people on an online weather reporting video relay, live. Each predictor will be asked to describe the current conditions of their location, as well as forecasts for at least the next 24 hours, with no interruptions between competitors. Rokerthon debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted weather report on TV, reporting live for an extraordinary 34 hours. Rockerthon went on to set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and visit five college campuses within five days to help students of college to break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for more people on a virtual relay to make a sandwich. You can watch the full Rokerthon TODAY all day, which is available for broadcast SOT.com, Peacock, YouTube, Tube, Xumo and through NBC News apps on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, with Pluto TV coming soon. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

