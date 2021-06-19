Why comments on Biden’s US election mix in Geneva were such a bad sight

What would it be like if the United States were seen by the rest of the world interfering in other countries’ direct elections and everyone knows it?

.@POTUS“What would it be like for the United States to be seen from the rest of the world interfering in other countries’ direct elections and everyone knew it? What would it be like to engage in the activities he was involved in? This reduces the attitude of a country “. pic.twitter.com/yFFwwSKxSl Kodra (@thehill) June 16, 2021

President Joe Biden did this stunning remark following his meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden meant it as a rhetorical question, but it came with a loud bang. United States makes interfere in foreign elections. Weve done it for decades. Denial of this basic historical reality does us no favors with the rest of the world; indeed, it hinders our ability to continue to uphold democracy and human rights.

In 1953, the CIA was run by Allen Dulles orchestrated a coup in Iran, the overthrow of democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh in favor of the most handsome Shah Mohamed Reza Pahlavi. The Iranians did not forget him; in 1979, the Iranian Revolution involved religious fanatics embarking on a wave of hatred of chess and, as an extension, towards America. In Chile in 1973 we overthrew another democratically elected leader, Salvador Allende, paving the way for a brutal still US-friendly Augusto Pinochet. Pinochet enjoyed an excellent relationship with President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger as his regime was tortured and disappeared tens of thousands of the Chileans.

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, and General Augusto Pinochet, in the center, stand with two unidentified men in this undated photo file. The Reuters file

Whatever fraud that interferes with the election you may think, we did it. Weve trained and released death squads in Latin America. We have funded shredded groups in Guayana, spreads false reports accusing an Indonesian communist party of treason to help tyrant Suharto, advocate overthrow and assassination of Congolese leader Patris Lumumba and delivered money packs in cartoon size to ensure that our candidates won the election in Italy. Scholars disagree about the total scale of America INTERFERENCE in the modern era (after World War II), but we have intervened at least sdozens of permanent elections over the last seven or eight decades.

Russia has not escaped it either. As we have spent the last five years obsessed with Russian interventions in America, we have easily forgotten the Americans interfering in Russia.

It was not delicate. On July 15, 1996, the cover of Time featured a drawing of a smiling Boris Yeltsin, who was re-elected president of Russia waving an American flag. Yanks to the rescue: The Secret Story of How American Counselors Helped Yeltsin Win announced the title. Yeltsin had much to smile about; he just brought up a phenomenon, victory supported by the oligarch bankrolled and partly orchestrated by Washington.

By 1996, Yeltsin had gone from being a symbol of democracy in the face of tough economic austerity measures that left Russians shocked. He was about to worry when President Bill Clinton intervened. The White House used this International Monetary Fund to pump $ 10 billion IN Yeltsin stagnant economy as a trio of election wizards burst DCs were sent to drag his bloated campaign across the finish line. The election was fraught with fraud, and even the US Deputy Secretary of State admitted it was with many corrupt opportunities.

Seven years later, Hollywood celebrated the Washington coup with a light-hearted comedy Spinning Boris, starring Liev Schreiber and Jeff Goldblum. The election of a Russian President on the American Way was the key word. The Russians did not find it ridiculous, especially since the Yeltsins the rapid push for privatization sent millions of Russian men in early graves due to unemployment, poor health care, addiction and other social ills. In the process, an entire generation was poisoned by the notion of democracy. This led to a climate of cynicism that was masterfully exploited by Putin.

Often, Americans do not record any interference from our governments. Take Ukraine, where a pro-Western uprising in the winter of 201314 led to the overthrow of friendly Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. During the protests, a steady stream of big American figures, from Sen. John McCain Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, joined the crowds, assuring them of U.S. support. We were with you! McCain thrived on the masses. Nuland distributed snacks for protesters.

It is safe to say that many Americans would not consider this intervention. But just imagine the apoplexy if we say, China or Russia had government officials to join a Black Lives Matter protest, or an anti-coronavirus protest or a protest on the Capitol.

Imagine the apoplexy if we say China or Russia had government officials joining a Black Lives Matter protest, or an anti-coronavirus protest, or a Capitol protest.

And there are good reasons for that. No one likes the intervention, and over the years, the intervention in America has had disastrous results. Pretending otherwise makes us look like we are dispersing, or worse yet, completely disconnected from reality. This undermines our ability to promote democracy because no nation can reliably address the issue while clearly uncovering its past. Above all, it undoubtedly removes the fates of millions of people crippled, starved, bombed and killed as a result.

Hardly hard to accept this. Every country has a story that tells for itself, a story that shapes how it sees the world. Some countries say they are strong, some say heroic, some say divine or tragic or misunderstood. America, more than any other country, shows itself to be its own good naturally and universally. If we start to doubt it, we shake our psyche a lot.

I know this well. When I was 10, my family was accepted into the US as political refugees fleeing Soviet anti-Semitism. I fell in love with this place the moment I landed on its shores. I loved freedom, I loved the suburbs, I loved vacations full of food and fireworks, I loved ample personal space and I loved, I loved deeply, Ronald Reagan The American president who fought for my freedom. Like many other Soviet Jews, Reagan embodied America for me. Regan was good.

Similar

That story was shattered when I was studying at Boston College, a Jesuit school with deep ties to Latin America. There I learned about massacre in El Mozote, where a U.S.-trained battalion by a Reagan-backed government exterminated over 800 Salvadoran villagers, including children. I soon realized that while for me, the American flag symbolized hope, for those Salvadorians, the American flag meant death.

I am a product of American foreign policy; the problem is, so are the dead people of El Mozote and Iran, and Indonesia, and a whole host of other countries. Biden must accept them and accept our history. What a good place should do.