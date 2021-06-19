UN: New resolution against violence in Myanmar should boost global arms embargo

All countries should stop selling weapons in Myanmar following the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly condemning the use of deadly force and violence in the country, Amnesty International said today.

The resolution, passed by a landslide vote of 119 to 1 with 36 abstentions, calls on member states to prevent the flow of weapons into the country. He strongly condemned the aggravating repression of peaceful protesters and civil society, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of arbitrary detainees and the end of restrictions on freedom of expression.

Today the General Assembly, as the voice of the entire international community, joins the Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council in condemning the Myanmar armies for killing riots against its own people, said Lawrence Moss, UN Senior Advocate for Amnesty International.

The Myanmar military must respond immediately to these calls, and the UN Security Council must act to implement them.

All countries should heed the call for resolutions to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar, and the Security Council should immediately enforce this by imposing a comprehensive global arms embargo on Myanmar.

It is a useful sign that 11 of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of this resolution. China and Russia, abstaining in voting to pass the resolution, must also now refrain from obstructing the will of the international community by vetoing a Security Council resolution imposing a comprehensive global arms embargo on Myanmar.

All states should urge China and Russia to consider the convening of General Assemblies to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar and work together to make this mandatory for all states with a Security Council resolution, Moss said.

Since the February 1 military coup overthrew the elected civilian government, 870 protesters, passers-by and other civilians have reportedly been killed, over 4,983 arrested, and rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly have been drastically restricted, including shutting down media, the internet and social media. The UN resolution calls on the Myanmar Armed Forces to immediately and unconditionally release elected political political leaders and all others who have been arbitrarily arrested, charged or arrested, and to end restrictions on medical personnel, society civil society, union members, journalists and media workers and restrictions on the internet and social media.

The UN resolution also notes the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged crimes of cruelty. in Bangladesh and Myanmar. Amnesty International further calls on the Security Council to refer the situation in Myanmar as a whole to the ICC and to impose targeted sanctions on military officials responsible for crimes under international law, including serious breaches of dissent after the February 1 coup. COUNTRY

The text of the resolution was negotiated between nine member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a core group of over 50 states sponsoring the resolution..

After negotiating this text, the failure of the four ASEAN states Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand to support it when a vote was called does not yield success for the success of the dialogue and mediation process that ASEAN claims to lead, Moss said.

For eight weeks, ASEAN has failed to implement its April 24 consensus statement or even appoint its own special envoy. ASEAN has now failed to take a united stand for the release of arbitrary detainees and against the flow of weapons into Myanmar.

ASEAN states should use all their bilateral and regional leverage to ensure that Myanmar complies with these requirements, but the international community can no longer wait for ASEAN alone. The UN Security Council must act to implement the calls of the General Assemblies to Myanmar.