COVID-19: Four lions at the Chennai Zoo infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) Four lions at the Arignar Anna Zoo or popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo suffer from the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. According to Vandalur Zoo officials, the zoo had sent samples of 11 lions to the ICAR-National Institute for High-Safety Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. For its part, NIHSAD had said that nine lions were positive for SARS CoV-2. The animals were under active treatment. Vandalur Zoo had asked the NIHSAD to share the results of sequencing the genome of the SARS CoV-2 virus that has infected lions. According to the NIHSAD, the genome sequencing of four samples belong to the Pangolin line B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants according to the nomenclature of the World Health Organization (WHO). On May 11, the WHO had classified origin B.1.617.2 as a disturbance variant (VOC) and said it showed evidence of higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization, Zoo said. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has formed a State Level Task Force to provide support and guidance to authorities regarding the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 infections in wildlife and trapped in Tiger Reserves, National Parks, Reserve Forests of Wildlife Sanctions and others. The State Level Task Force will be headed by Supriya Sahu, Chief Secretary of Government, Environment, Department of Climate Change and Forestry and will have six members. ** The above article has been published by a source of trouble with minimal modifications to the title and text.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos