Baltic Pipeline gas connection resumes but faces 3-month delay





The gas pipes are seen at the construction site of the next Baltic Pipeline on the Houstrup Strand, at Noerre Nebel in West Jutland, Denmark, February 23, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix / John Randeris via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) – Construction work on the Baltic Pipeline, a pipeline connecting Poland to Norwegian gas fields via the Baltic Sea and Denmark, will resume after a temporary shutdown was announced earlier this month, the operator said on Saturday. Danish network Energinet. However two pipeline construction zones are still awaiting further regulatory approval and project completion could be delayed by three months, the company added. The suspension had followed the revocation of an environmental permit by a Danish public appeals committee due to concerns over the impact of the pipeline on protected mice and bats. Read more “The Danish Environmental Protection Agency has now stated that it has no objections to Energinets’ plans to resume construction as part of the project,” Energinet said in a statement. The project, which is expected to be ready in 2022, is crucial to Warsaw plans to cut support for Russian gas supplies. A 210-kilometer stretch of pipeline runs through Denmark on land. “Energinet expects the overall project to be delayed by 3 months,” he said, adding that he expected the project to deliver a large portion of the agreed capacity by October next year and possibly full capacity by the end of 2022. Energinet, which did not provide details on the economic consequences of the delay, said construction at the two sites in Denmark would be suspended until 2022, pending the issuance of a new environmental permit. Report by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Edited by David Holmes Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

