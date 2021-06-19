NTPC gains recognition of India’s best employers, among the 50 best places to work





For the first time, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) earned recognition as India’s Best Employers Among the Builders of Nations 2021. It has been recognized as the ‘Great Place to Work’ for the 15th year in a row by the Institute of Great Jobs. NTPC is the only public sector enterprise (PSU) consistently featured in the top 50 jobs in India. PSU enters under the ministry of power. Read also | NTPC Recruitment: Last Day to Apply for 280 Executive Engineering Trainees “NTPC is the only PSU to consistently appear in Indias Top 50 Best Jobs. This year NTPC was ranked 38th from 47th last year. It also won the first Recognition of Employers for the first time. India’s Best Among Nation Builders 2021 “, a statement from the Union power ministry read on Saturday. The Maharatna Community and the Public Sector Unit (CPSU) has once again been featured in India’s 50 Best ‘Best Workplaces’. This year the NTPC position improved from 47th and ranked 38th in the top 50. “Continuous imagery on the GPTW Best Work List from year to year is a testament to the practices and approach of its people,” the energy ministry added. The ‘Great Place to Work’ certification is recognized worldwide and is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing great jobs with high confidence and high performance culture. Ifications is the ultimate ‘Employer of Choice’ recognition certification that the organization aims to achieve. PSU also won the CII HR Excellence Role model award in March 2021. the highest award in the field of people management in the country. The Great Places to Work Institute’s assessment of recognition is based on an audit of NTPC’s human resource practices and policies, as well as anonymous feedback from employees. Evaluation also controls the culture of the organization that covers the dimensions of employee trust such as respect, fairness, trustworthiness, pride and society.

