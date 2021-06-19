How Canada’s UNDRIP bill strengthened to refute ‘racist’ intelligence doctrine

OTTAWA – When European explorers first set foot on lands now Canada, they claimed the territory as their own, despite the presence of Indigenous Peoples who had already occupied the lands for generations.

They did so using the “doctrine of discovery,” a policy originally derived from decrees issued by the pope in the 15th century, authorizing Christian explorers to claim the so-called “terra nullius,” or free land, based in the notion they had racial and religious superiority.

This doctrine has been rejected by many official bodies, including many faith-based organizations.

Now, a new piece of legislation will see the Canadian government openly rejecting the doctrines of intelligence and terra nullius as “racist, scientifically false, legally invalid, morally reprehensible and socially unjust.”

This language is found in Bill C-15, which passed the Senate earlier this week. The law aims to harmonize the laws of Canada with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

But adding this potential rejection to the law to be promulgated soon was not originally part of the legislation when it first appeared in Parliament in late 2020.

It was added later, as indigenous leaders and First Nations chiefs suppressed the Liberal government to strengthen the original formulation that simply rejected colonial doctrines in general.

Justice Minister David Lametti, who spent 20 years learning property law before entering politics, says he spent years “preaching” to his students how these doctrines were “colonialist and destructive.”

“So it was really a real personal pleasure for me when the indigenous leadership suggested it, we said, ‘Oh yes, we would like to do it,'” Lametti told The Canadian Press in a recent interview.

“Importers it is important that we inject it into the narrative that these doctrines have no force, no explanatory force, no legal force and no moral force, frankly, quite the opposite and they must be clearly rejected.”

On Friday, Lametti and Indigenous Crown Minister Carolyn Bennett joined leaders from Canada’s national indigenous organizations: National Assembly Chief Perry Bellegarde of the United Nations, Inuit Tapiri Kanatami President Nathan Obed, and Matt National Vice President David Chartrand for a solemn ceremony marking the passage of Canada’s UNDRIP bill.

“This is a very historic moment today,” Bellegarde said during the ceremony.

He stressed the importance of the UN declaration in recognizing the inherent rights and treaty of the First Nations in Canada and that its adoption by the government into law is an important milestone.

“This bill is a powerful tool for building a better relationship with Canada in which those rights, our rights, must be respected and upheld and implemented. And it is part of our roadmap for reconciliation in this place, “said Bellegarde.

The inclusion of a strong denial of the doctrines of intelligence and terra nullius were important to be included and specifically defined in the legislation because it was those doctrines that European settlers tried to eliminate domestic rights and subjugate the First Peoples , he explained.

These colonialist ideologies are what ultimately led to the creation of the residential school system, disputes over land claims and resource development rights, and ongoing systematic racism within many of Canada’s institutions.

“These two doctrines are rapidly becoming, not only in Canada, but all over the world, (seen) as illegal and racist doctrines. So their mention in them is very powerful. It is about decolonizing the laws and policies of Canada, “Bellegarde said.

“It’s going to have a big impact. It’s always about peaceful coexistence and mutual respect and sharing this great land and sharing these resources. We have never given up or given up on anything, and that it’s essential to that. “

Another addition to the bill that came after it was introduced in Parliament was a language reinforcement recognizing the protection of Aboriginal treaty rights under the Canadian Constitution. Coordination was added to say that “Canadian courts have declared that such rights are not frozen and are capable of evolution and growth.”

Chief Wilton Littlechild, who was part of a team of human rights and legal experts who participated in a local delegation in 1977 to the United Nations that helped promote and later draft the 2007 declaration, was essential to the introduction of these excerpts in the preamble to the legislation.

He says it was of great importance to him personally to see this recognized in Canada’s UNDRIP law because the struggle for recognition and observance of Canada’s treaties with the First Nations was the reason his people in Maskwacis, Alberta charged him to go to the global community, demanding an international declaration of their rights over 40 years ago.

“It was the treaty violation in August 1977 and their concerns about the day-to-day violations of our treaties that they wanted me to return to the international arena to remember the world,” Littlechild said.

“So the treaties, or violations of our sacred agreements, is why I went there and we proposed solutions, one of which is the legislation itself that we are talking about today.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 19, 2021.