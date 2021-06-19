International
China Wins as G7 Belts at Risk and Climate Risk: New Economy Saturday
If there is a chance of slowing global warming any time soon, the world urgently needs a green alternative to the Belt and Road initiative, China’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure project that heralds digital connectivity andholding blockchain books while dumping coal-fired power stations on poor nations.
In one case, Chinese engineers dismantled an aging coal plant in Hunan province as part of an internal clean-up effort and then assembled it in neighboring Cambodia. Hunan residents were able to breathe easier while Cambodians got smog. Global emissions wereunchanged
The Seventh Group should have a plan to counter Chinese investments aimed at advancing underdeveloped economies while causing damage to the environment. But the G7 onlyfollowed in it. Instead, the world’s richest countries now have a plan to make a plan.
This week in the new economy
This is the US-led coreBuild a better worldThe (B3W) initiative was announced with much fanfare at last weekend’s G7 meeting. The group delivered a low-key slogan beyond a theoretical ambition to focus on climate change, along with health, digital technology and gender equality.
Nor did the G7 put money on the table for this aspirational exercise (so far). The most concrete promise of the group? To set up a task force that will report back in the fall.
It would be possible to take the initiativemore seriously if its members had fully delivered the commitments already made to help developing countries in the front lines of the climate crisis.
Back in 2009, at the United Nations climate conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, rich countries committed to jointly mobilize $ 100 billion a year by 2020 tomitigate the effects of climate change in the developing world. But they have fallen short (Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that number actually rose to $ 71 billion last year, counting only public money). Last week, those nations pushed back the goal back to 2025 as they vaguely promised to “increase and improve” their contributions.
Not only has the G7 failed to respond in any credible way to China’s exports of its most polluting coal-fired power stations, but it may have set the entire global climate agenda. Disappointment among developing countries, whose need for climate assistance is growing as their economies recover from the pandemic,threatens the success of the forthcoming UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
“It could weaken the willingness of developing countries to raise their ambitions, or indeedtake an active part in the Glasgow talks, “wrote Victoria Cuming, head of global policy at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
No wonder China believes the US are “very sick indeed, “said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, summing up President Joe Biden’s efforts in Europe to build an anti-China coalition.” G7 better get the pulse and come up with a prescription, said the spokesman.
In fact, B3W demonstrates that China haslittle to worry about when it comes to Western competition on the Belt and Road, President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy initiative. B3W did not even find its way into the final communiqué of the G7, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that the group’s plan (to make a plan) “is not about being against something, but about something”. French President Emmanuel Macron added that “the G7 is not a group that is hostile to China.”
But being hostile to China is not the same as pushing back the environmental practices of the Belt and Road. or report by the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations notes that developing countries that enrolled in Beijing’s global expansion plan “know that China is the main, and increasingly sole, source of funding for coal-fired power plants.” About 40% of lending in Belts and Roads for the energy sector in 2018 went to coal projects.
Meanwhile, the USis targeting Chinese tech giants and military-affiliated companies as part of a wider regime of human rights and predatory sanctionsChinese industrial practices. Jonathan Hillman, a Belt and Road expert at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that as China exhausts emerging markets, “it will double in Belt and Road.”
This is likely to lead to a result where China continues tobecome greener within the country (far from being the world leader in renewable energy) while its client states are heading in the opposite direction.
Given the outcome of the last G7 meeting, it is impossible for an effective response to emerge from the White House. Biden’s internal version of “Build Back Better” has already been outraged by congressional Republicans. Its global variant probably died upon arrival.
