Connect with us

International

China Wins as G7 Belts at Risk and Climate Risk: New Economy Saturday

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


If there is a chance of slowing global warming any time soon, the world urgently needs a green alternative to the Belt and Road initiative, China’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure project that heralds digital connectivity andholding blockchain books while dumping coal-fired power stations on poor nations.

In one case, Chinese engineers dismantled an aging coal plant in Hunan province as part of an internal clean-up effort and then assembled it in neighboring Cambodia. Hunan residents were able to breathe easier while Cambodians got smog. Global emissions wereunchanged

The Seventh Group should have a plan to counter Chinese investments aimed at advancing underdeveloped economies while causing damage to the environment. But the G7 onlyfollowed in it. Instead, the world’s richest countries now have a plan to make a plan.

G-7 Leaders Summit Final Day

Protesters of the Extinction Rebellion demonstrated during the last day of the Group of Seven summit in the UK on 13 June. The world’s richest governments are under increasing pressure to help poor countries fight climate change.

Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

This week in the new economy

This is the US-led coreBuild a better worldThe (B3W) initiative was announced with much fanfare at last weekend’s G7 meeting. The group delivered a low-key slogan beyond a theoretical ambition to focus on climate change, along with health, digital technology and gender equality.

Nor did the G7 put money on the table for this aspirational exercise (so far). The most concrete promise of the group? To set up a task force that will report back in the fall.

It would be possible to take the initiativemore seriously if its members had fully delivered the commitments already made to help developing countries in the front lines of the climate crisis.

Back in 2009, at the United Nations climate conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, rich countries committed to jointly mobilize $ 100 billion a year by 2020 tomitigate the effects of climate change in the developing world. But they have fallen short (Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that number actually rose to $ 71 billion last year, counting only public money). Last week, those nations pushed back the goal back to 2025 as they vaguely promised to “increase and improve” their contributions.

First Day of the G-7 Leaders Summit

From left: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Charles Michel, President of the European Council, US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy Emmanuel Macron , French President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, on the first day of the G7 summit on 11 June.

Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

Not only has the G7 failed to respond in any credible way to China’s exports of its most polluting coal-fired power stations, but it may have set the entire global climate agenda. Disappointment among developing countries, whose need for climate assistance is growing as their economies recover from the pandemic,threatens the success of the forthcoming UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

“It could weaken the willingness of developing countries to raise their ambitions, or indeedtake an active part in the Glasgow talks, “wrote Victoria Cuming, head of global policy at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

No wonder China believes the US are “very sick indeed, “said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, summing up President Joe Biden’s efforts in Europe to build an anti-China coalition.” G7 better get the pulse and come up with a prescription, said the spokesman.

In fact, B3W demonstrates that China haslittle to worry about when it comes to Western competition on the Belt and Road, President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy initiative. B3W did not even find its way into the final communiqué of the G7, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that the group’s plan (to make a plan) “is not about being against something, but about something”. French President Emmanuel Macron added that “the G7 is not a group that is hostile to China.”

But being hostile to China is not the same as pushing back the environmental practices of the Belt and Road. or report by the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations notes that developing countries that enrolled in Beijing’s global expansion plan “know that China is the main, and increasingly sole, source of funding for coal-fired power plants.” About 40% of lending in Belts and Roads for the energy sector in 2018 went to coal projects.

President Biden remarks on the response and vaccination of Covid-19

US President Joe Biden

Photo: Thassos Catopodis / UPI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: