BERLIN – A new museum dedicated to the long-standing silent trauma of German civilians forced to flee Eastern Europe at the end of World War II opens next week after decades of heated debate.

Perhaps reflecting what its founders delicately call their “balancing act,” the new institution in Berlin bears the tireless name of the Documentation Center for Relocation, Expulsion, and Reconciliation.

About 14 million Germans fled or were expelled from what is today Poland, Russia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Baltic states, Romania, Slovakia and the former Yugoslavia between 1944 and 1950.

By rescuing the Russian army and later expelled by the occupying powers and local authorities, about 600,000 Germans lost their lives on the journey.

Those who fled included people who had settled in Nazi-occupied territories, as well as ethnic Germans who had lived for centuries as minorities.

Seventy-six years after the end of the conflict, Director Gundula Bavendamm said Germany was finally ready to talk about their suffering, while still acknowledging the unparalleled guilt of the Nazis.

View of the exhibition “Relocation and Expulsion of Germans” in the “Documentation Center for Displacement, Expulsion and Reconciliation” in Berlin taken on 18 June 2021 (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

“We are not the only country that took long enough to deal with the painful and difficult chapters of its history,” she told reporters at a museum preview before it opened to the public on Wednesday.

“Sometimes it takes several generations and the right political constellations.”

‘Universal’ experience

The 65 million euro ($ 78 million) museum requires a lot to place the plight of the Germans in the context of expansionist and Hitlerite genocidal policies.

It is located between the museum at the former Gestapo headquarters and the ruins of the Anhalter railway station from which the Jews were sent to the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

View of the exhibition ‘Relocation and Expulsion of Germans’ at the ‘Documentation Center for Relocation, Expulsion and Reconciliation’ in Berlin taken on 18 June 2021 (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Just opposite is a Planned Exile Museum dedicated to those who fled Nazi Germany.

The entrance to the second floor space highlighting the German exodus can only be gained through a dark room covering the Holocaust.

The ground floor exhibition looks at the “universal” refugee experience, covering mass relocations to countries such as Vietnam, Burma, Lebanon and India after the 1947 partition.

“Hyper-nationalism is one of the main causes of war and forced migration – they almost always go together,” said curator Jochen Krueger.

A folding bicycle used by a Syrian asylum seeker crossing from Russia to Norway in the spring of 2016 echoes particularly in Germany, where more than 1.2 million people arrived at the peak of the refugee influx.

View of a folding bicycle used by migrants to cross the Russian-Norwegian border in 2015 at the ‘Documentation Center for Relocation, Expulsion and Reconciliation’ in Berlin taken on 18 June 2021 (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Fallen stitches

About a third of Germans have family ties to the mass exodus at the end of the war, and the museum presents their often touching legacies.

A haunted cross stitch with a rhyme for arranging the kitchen hangs unfinished, a dark thread still hangs from the fabric, because the woman working in it suddenly had to flee from advancing Soviet troops.

A leather bag for a girl is listed with her address in Fraustadt, now the Polish city of Wschowa: Adolf Hitler Strasse 36, displayed on one occasion next to a fine-grained Hebrew dictionary.

The keys to a villa in Koenigsberg – now Kaliningrad – that escaped in 1945 and to a house in Aleppo, abandoned Syria in 2015, symbolize the enduring hope of one day returning home.

“Everything you see displayed here is a miracle because it survived the trip,” Bavendamm said.

View of the winding stairs leading up to the 2nd floor of the ‘Documentation Center for Relocation, Expulsion and Reconciliation’ in Berlin taken on 18 June 2021 (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The estimated 12.5 million people who achieved what East and West Germany would become, as well as Austria, often face discrimination and hostility.

Now decades later, the museum library offers assistance to families hoping to reclaim their ancestral odyssey.

An audio guide provides context in English, Polish, Czech, Russian and Arabic in addition to German.

And a “Quiet Room” allows people to sit back and reflect on difficult memories.

‘Last gap left’

A shroud of silence and shame has long covered the suffering experienced by German civilians during and after the war.

Groups representing deportees in the post-war period were sometimes affiliated with the far right and occasionally rioted against government efforts to quell Nazi aggression.

View of a cart and chest used in the evacuation of Yugoslavia in the exhibition ‘Relocation and Expulsion of Germans’ at the ‘Documentation Center for Relocation, Expulsion and Reconciliation’ in Berlin taken on 18 June 2021 (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Only after the Cold War and a long process of international reconciliation, incidents such as the Allied bombing of Dresden or the sinking of the German refugee ship Wilhelm Gustloff in 1945 gained a broadcast.

The extreme right of claim to such events to underline the German victim also complicates efforts to find the right tone to raise the topic.

The news magazine Der Spiegel called the museum “a statement for the left and the right, for Germany and abroad. It aims to close one last gap left in German remembrance.”

The seeds for the project were sown in 1999 by Erika Steinbach, an arch-conservative lawmaker who had voted against recognizing Germany’s border after the war with Poland following the fall of the Iron Curtain.

A notorious cover of the Polish magazine describes Steinbach as a Nazi dominator forcing then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to make her offers.

However, Schr .der’s successor, Angela Merkel, recognized the museum’s necessity and in 2008 agreed to the widespread usual support to establish a center dedicated to a spirit of international reconciliation.

Historians from all over Europe and representatives of the Jewish community registered as advisers.

“The meaning of loss is at the heart of the project – the loss of property and ownership in general, but also the loss of social status, of community, of loved ones,” Bavendamm said.

“But it also has to do with how people manage to process losses and maybe, after a while, start looking towards a better future.”