The procedure is not followed during the vaccination camp at the Mumbai shelter company, says BMC

After conducting a full investigation into the alleged Covid-19 vaccination fraud at the housing complex in Kandivali in the western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation submitted its report to the police.
About 390 residents of the Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali (West), Mumbai, became victims of vaccination fraud. (Photo file)
In its report to the police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday that the Hiranandani Heritage Club society had not received permission to organize the vaccination camp. The BMC has also said that vaccine doses residents of the company did not receive from an authorized source
Following a thorough investigation into the alleged Covid-19 vaccination fraud at the Kandivali housing complex in the western suburbs, the report was made by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 7) Vishwas Shankarwar.
In the report, BMC said the entire vaccination was done without following proper procedures. Beinshte found that residents were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation and without signing an agreement with any hospital. Kandivali police have registered a case and arrested four suspects, BMC said.
About 390 residents of the Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali (West) in the western suburbs were vaccinated against Covid-19 on May 30, 2021. Beneficiaries paid a total of Rs 4,56,000, amounting to Rs. 1,260 each dose. However, the vaccination team did not have laptops and the vaccine beneficiaries received certificates on behalf of the various hospitals. Residents filed a complaint with the police as they were suspected.
Although a total of 390 people were given the suspected vaccine, only 120 residents received vaccination certificates. The names of three different hospitals were on the certificates. However, an investigation carried out by these hospitals has revealed that the interested parties have not entered into any agreement with these hospitals and these hospitals have nothing to do with the mentioned vaccination. It also came to light that the circular issued by the BMC on May 7, 2021, regarding the instructions to be followed by the housing companies for vaccination was not respected and permission was not sought from the relevant authorities for the organization of camp vaccination
In general, it was discovered that the vaccination was done fraudulently. Not only that, but it was also pointed out that the fake certificates were issued by stealing the user ID and password to issue the vaccination certificates and the suspected vaccine was obtained in an unauthorized manner. As a result, Kandivali police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Infectious Diseases Act along with the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is also underway.
READ ALSO: Fake website claims 150 million CoWin data leaked, security researchers call it a Bitcoin hoax
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit