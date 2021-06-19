The procedure is not followed during the vaccination camp at the Mumbai shelter company, says BMC

In its report to the police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday that the Hiranandani Heritage Club society had not received permission to organize the vaccination camp. The BMC has also said that vaccine doses residents of the company did not receive from an authorized source

Following a thorough investigation into the alleged Covid-19 vaccination fraud at the Kandivali housing complex in the western suburbs, the report was made by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 7) Vishwas Shankarwar.

In the report, BMC said the entire vaccination was done without following proper procedures. Beinshte found that residents were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation and without signing an agreement with any hospital. Kandivali police have registered a case and arrested four suspects, BMC said.

About 390 residents of the Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali (West) in the western suburbs were vaccinated against Covid-19 on May 30, 2021. Beneficiaries paid a total of Rs 4,56,000, amounting to Rs. 1,260 each dose. However, the vaccination team did not have laptops and the vaccine beneficiaries received certificates on behalf of the various hospitals. Residents filed a complaint with the police as they were suspected.

Although a total of 390 people were given the suspected vaccine, only 120 residents received vaccination certificates. The names of three different hospitals were on the certificates. However, an investigation carried out by these hospitals has revealed that the interested parties have not entered into any agreement with these hospitals and these hospitals have nothing to do with the mentioned vaccination. It also came to light that the circular issued by the BMC on May 7, 2021, regarding the instructions to be followed by the housing companies for vaccination was not respected and permission was not sought from the relevant authorities for the organization of camp vaccination

In general, it was discovered that the vaccination was done fraudulently. Not only that, but it was also pointed out that the fake certificates were issued by stealing the user ID and password to issue the vaccination certificates and the suspected vaccine was obtained in an unauthorized manner. As a result, Kandivali police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Infectious Diseases Act along with the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is also underway.

