Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 assistance to Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families





Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin on Saturday launched a scheme to provide Rs 4,000 each in aid to 13,553 Tamil Sri Lankan refugee families living outside refugee camps to alleviate their difficulties under COVID-19. The initiative, launched for the first time, aims to extend the cash aid scheme currently being implemented for rice ration card holders and Tamil Sri Lankan refugees living in government refugee camps and will cost the state the file of Rs 5.42 million. After the Commissioner for Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Chennai, informed that Tamil Lankan Tamil refugees do not receive any government assistance and recommended the cash aid scheme for them, the Tamil Nadu government came out with an order and gave Rs 5.42 crore, said a official notification. After that, the prime minister launched the scheme providing assistance to five families today.

Ministry of Minority Welfare, Ministry of Non-Resident Welfare Tamil, Minister of Refugees and Evacuations KS Masthan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Secretary of Public Department (Rehabilitation) D Jagannathan and Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Jacint were among those present on the occasion. As of June 1, 58,822 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees (18,944 families) have been accommodated in 108 regular refugee camps and in a special camp, which are run by the government. About 34,122 refugees (13,553 families) decided to live outside the camps and they are registered with the police, the Government Order said. Many of the refugees who are not in the camp are poor and provide a living as water suppliers, photographers, service apartment helpers and informal sector workers such as painters and tailors. Most of the refugees who are not in the camp live in urban areas renting houses and sending their children, mostly to private schools.

