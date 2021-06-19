Thailand Travel Experiment – Bloomberg

Travel experiment in Thailand

Holidays in tropical islands in Southeast Asia like Bali and Langkawi became a distant memory during the pandemic. And with a resurgence in Covid-19 in much of the region this year, coupled with the slow distribution of vaccines, a return to normalcy is pending.

But Thailand has other ideas.

The nation relied on tourism wants to allow quarantine trips to Phuket Island, one of its main holiday destinations famous for its pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife. Starting July 1, for the first time in more than a year, visitors would be able to enter and roam the island immediately, provided they are inoculated against Covid-19 and do not come from places considered risky. high.

Known as The ‘Phuket Sandbox’ plan is an important test case, not only for Thailand, but for the rest of the region ‘s holiday destinations, says Banyan Tree Holdings founder and CEO Ho Kwon Ping.

“Every government has started to feel about how to open up, and Sandbox Phuket is really a worthwhile way now because even the travel bubbles people were talking about did not happen,” says Ho, who runs an empire of the time. and property of 48 hotels and resorts in more than a dozen places.

In addition to the Indonesian island of Bali, he says the plan could be followed by China’s Hainan and Phu Quoc in southern Vietnam, which are also islands.

Phuket Island is one of the main tourist destinations in Thailand. Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / Getty Images

For Thailand, the pressure is great to make it work. Foreign visitor numbers was said last year and a special visa program started before the peak season during the Northern Hemisphere winter did little to increase numbers. In 2019, a year before the pandemic, the country welcomed more than 3 million international visitors per month on average, and the tourism industry contributed about one-fifth of gross domestic product.

The plan of Phuket depends on vaccination rate among islanders hitting at least 70%. It currently stands at around 60%, well above 5% nationwide, following a joint effort to vaccinate locals.

The final details of the plan were approved by the Thai Covid-19 Task Force on Friday, with the approval of the potential Cabinet this coming week.

But those looking for the sun may still want to wait before packing their flip flops and pareos. Even if the Sandbox Phuket goes ahead, travelers may have to quarantine when they return to their seats. While issues in Phuket are minimal, they have increased fivefold over the past two months in Thailand overall and the government says it may again impose restrictions if the reopening of Phuket leads to an increase in local cases.

But for people with few vacation opportunities and for Thailand, Sandbox Phuket can provide much needed relief. —Randy Thanthong-Knight

Virus graphing

British consumers lead the world in amassing savings during pandemic blockages that shut down opportunities to shop and travel. The findings shed light on one of the biggest questions economists are trying to unravel. How quickly families spend cash will determine the strength of the recovery from the pandemic recession. See more here.

What to read

Do you know anyone else who would like this newsletter? Get them registered here.

Do you have any questions, concerns or tips for Covid-19 news? Get in touch or help us cover the story.

Do you like this newsletter? Subscribe for unlimited access for trusted, data-driven journalism in 120 countries around the world and to gain expert analysis from exclusive daily newspapers, Bloomberg Open AND Bloomberg Close.