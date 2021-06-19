The third wave could hit India in 6-8 weeks if appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed: AIIMS chief

Amid reports of widespread violations of Covid norms by certain parts of the country, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday that the third wave of the pandemic could hit India in the next six to eight weeks if appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed. .

Although many epidemiologists have already indicated that a third wave is imminent, they had said it was likely to hit the country in September-October.

If appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed, the third wave can occur within six to eight weeks. “We have to work aggressively to prevent another big wave until vaccination starts,” Guleria was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

However, a national-level blockade could not be a solution (to curb the pandemic) given economic activity, he added, adding that there is a need for stricter surveillance and area-specific blockages in the event of an increase. considerable.

Guleria’s statement came a day after the Delhi High Court noted Covid norms being violated in markets in the national capital after easing restrictions this week and warned that the breach of protocol would only speed up the third wave.

Taking certain photo notes sent to one of the Supreme Court judges by an AIIMS doctor showing little respect for Covid protocols by street vendors, a holiday bench of Judges Navin Chawla and Asha Menon led the Center and the Delhi government to submit status reports for the situation. The third wave can not be allowed at all, declared Delhi HC.

We paid a great price in the second wave. We do not know if there is any family that did not suffer in the second wave, near or far, the jeweler had noticed.

The court had also asked the authorities to take strict measures against violators, sensitize traders and hold meetings with markets and vendors’ associations in this regard.

People gather at a station in Kolkata (Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Earlier in the day, the Center stated that easing Covid-related blocking rates has led to clustering in public places and urged states to provide the extremely important five-pronged strategy of Covid appropriate behavior, evidence handling and vaccination was instead to prevent the spread of the disease. In a letter to all Union states and territories (UT), Union Secretary of State Ajay Bhalla said vaccination against Covid-19, in the current scenario, is critical to breaking the transmission chain.

Therefore, all state governments and UT should increase the speed of vaccination to cover the maximum number of people in a fast way, he said.

Bhalla said while opening activities after the drop in cases is essential, states and UT must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated. However, easing restrictions in some states has led to the resumption of crowds in markets, etc., without respecting the norms of appropriate behavior for Covid, he added.

Large-scale violations of Covid rates in public places have been reported by many parts of the country since restrictions were eased.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar said the decision to re-impose the restrictions was taken because various tourist sites and markets have witnessed a large crowd. After delivering some major relaxation on Covid restrictions to Pune residents earlier this week, the municipal corporation later reinstated some of them, announcing that the weekend blockages will now stand and all non-essential stores will stay closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

We have seen in recent days large crowds at hill stations, tourist spots and markets. Beyond is my understanding of why citizens are behaving this way, Pawar said.

Large-scale violations of Covid rates in public places have been reported by many parts of the country since the easing of restrictions. (Express photos by Shashi Ghosh)

With 60,753 new Covid cases reported in one day, India’s total number rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stands at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to data from the Ministry of Health Union updated Saturday.

The death toll rose to 3,85,137 to 1,647 new victims and active cases accounted for 2.55 percent of total infections, while Covid’s national recovery rate improved to 96.16 percent, updated data showed in 8 of morning.

Calling on people not to give up their protection, Guleria also said that at a time when a significant increase in cases is observed in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, blocking measures should be implemented and area-specific restriction.

He reiterated, however, that so far, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be more affected in the next wave of the pandemic.

(With entries from PTI)