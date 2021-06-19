Karnataka to deploy system in dams to get real-time water data, which will help Maharashtra: Jayant Patil





Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday said the Karnataka government has decided to deploy a real-time data retrieval system (RTDAS) at its Almatti and Narayanpur dams to monitor water levels, which will help prevent the recurrence of the flood situation that the districts of Kolhapur and Sangli and Maharashtra faced in 2019. Patil, the State Minister of Water Resources, said this after holding a high-level meeting with Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa and its Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru to resolve water related issues between two neighboring states. Unprecedented rainfall had wreaked havoc during the 2019 monsoon season in western Maharashtra, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, taking over 60 lives. After the floods, it was claimed that the Karnataka government was responsible for it as it did not release water from the Almatti dam in the river and its rear waters led to flooding in the Maharashtra districts. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patil said, “Maharashtra already has a real-time data collection system in the Krishna River Basin, which helps officials estimate the rate of rise in water levels due to rain. helps them make decisions, such as releasing water from dams, to avoid flooding. ”

“Now, it has been decided to install similar systems at the Almatti dam and the Narayanpur dam (Basava Sagar) for better coordination between officials in the two states,” he said. RTDAS was installed in Maharashtra with World Bank funding. The system started operating about six to seven years ago, where the automated rain gauge provides real-time rainfall data in the water resources department along with raising water levels and pouring into a dam. “We need to dynamically manage the water level of the Almatti dam and rise to the river water level. If monitored and managed dynamically, we will be able to overcome the flood situation,” Patil said. This system, once located at the Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka, will help officials from both states overcome the possibility of flooding. In the event that Maharashtra will release water from its dams as a precaution, it will inform Karnataka officials who accordingly would lower the water level at the Almatti and Narayanpur dams. This alleged lack of communication in 2019 had resulted in Maharashtra releasing cusecs water loop into river beds that flooded villages on the shores. Later, Karnataka also had to discharge similar amounts of water these dams, which had caused havoc there as well. The Krishna River originates in the Satara district and flows through Sangli and Kolhapur before entering Karnataka. The Almatti Dam in Karnataka has been a bone of contention as the late discharge of water from the dam is said to be after the floods in Kolhapur and Sangli districts in 2019 as well as in 2005, which not only took several lives of people and animals but also caused loss on a large scale in the agricultural sector. Patil’s meeting with the Karnataka PM and ministers was aimed at improving coordination between the two countries on flood management. Last year, a delegation from Karnataka visited Maharashtra as part of it.

