Covidin-19 Indian Covaxin Vaccine Compete for WHO Approval, South Asia News and Top Stories

Indigenous Indian vaccine Covid-19 Covaxin has had a bumpy trip since it was approved in January for emergency use in the country before clinical trials were completed.

In April, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa ruled against importing Covaxin – made by Bharat Biotech – after denying a certificate of good manufacturing practices to its factory.

This month, he reportedly gave conditional approval for the import of four million doses. The agency will analyze the data from the use of the vaccine before deciding the next quantity to be imported.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Bharat Biotech’s application for authorizing emergency use of Covaxin in the U.S. and requested more clinical trial data.

The results of the third phase clinical trial have not yet been published, with the company saying it will be released in July.

With Covaxin not yet on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List, students who have been vaccinated and are traveling to the United States, Canada, and other countries are now facing the possibility of being vaccinated with Covishield. which is the only WHO approved vaccine available in India right now.

Covishield is the name in India for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“As a student, it is very stressful when there is no clarity in the next steps. Doctors are strongly suggesting not to take … Covishield (so soon after Covaxin),” said Mr Sandeep Pal, a student who is getting ready to travel. in Canada in August.

Students in Canada should be vaccinated before classes start on campus, Mr Pal said, adding: “Worse when no one has an idea.”

Those who have to go abroad for work have also expressed concern.

“It got the first vaccine available which was #kovaksina … and now it looks like their approval by the FDA (USFood and Drug Administration) and WHO approval will take much longer than expected. Their data is still for “A lot like me traveling for work. We would like an explanation, please,” the comedian and actor wrote on Twitter.

Bharat Biotech is now working to get its vaccine on the WHO Emergency Use List. The firm submitted its letter of interest on April 19 to the WHO, which noted “more information required” at the time.

A meeting between the WHO committee and Bharat Biotech is scheduled for June 23, after the firm reportedly submitted additional information.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also involved now and is seeking solutions for students through diplomatic channels.

India has taken great pride in its indigenously developed vaccine, with the government highlighting it as a sign of the country’s pharmaceutical capabilities and boosting self-confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cabinet members and leaders of the ruling party have all been vaccinated with Covax.

Bharat Biotech said it had supplied more than 40 million doses to the Indian government.

Covaxin, which uses an inactivated Sars-CoV-2 virus, is currently one of three vaccines in the home vaccination program. The other two are Covishield and Sputnik, produced by the Russian Gamaleya Institute. The latter is not on the WHO list.

Senior Indian virologist Shaheed Jamil said: “I am really surprised that the results of the third phase for Covaxin have not been published yet. This is not only undermining the credibility of Bharat Biotech – a very good vaccine company – but also “is on track to qualify for the Covaxin WHO.”

He added: “The latter is important for its global acceptance and for the free travel of people vaccinated with Covax. One hopes this will be done without further delay.”

The company has said in media statements that the vaccine is 78 per cent effective against the virus in clinical trials and that full data for phase one and two and partial data for third phase trials have been fully reviewed by regulators in India.

“In a timely approach to peer review, the company has already published up to nine research studies on the safety and efficacy of Covaxin in five peer-reviewed journals globally in a span of just 12 months,” a statement said. from the company.

She has also called for confidence in the process.

Dr Raches Ella, head of the Covid-19 vaccine project at Bharat Biotech, said in a Twitter post that the third phase test, with a sample size of 25,800, is “the largest efficacy test performed in the world in development “.

The last volunteer was vaccinated in mid-March, she said.