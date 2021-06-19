India Post to commemorate International Yoga Day with special cancellation stamp

The India Post will place a special cancellation note on all posts reserved on June 21 to commemorate the Seventh International Yoga Day, the AYUSH ministry announced on Saturday. The special cancellation will be issued with a pictorial pattern through 810 post offices across India in one of the largest philatelic commemorations ever, the ministry added.

The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be a note or ink impression with a graphic design with International Yoga Day (IDY) 2021 written in both Hindi and English. All delivery and non-delivery post offices will place this special cancellation on all reserved post offices at the office on June 21, 2021.

A cancellation is defined as a postal note used to devalue a stamp to prevent its reuse. Such cancellations are considered collections and often topics of philatelic studies.

The India Post has issued commemorative stamps in the past to mark International Yoga Day in the past, but this will be the first cancellation of stamps dedicated to this day. In 2015, the Post Office pulled out a set of two stamps and a miniature sheet on International Yoga Day. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued commemorative postage stamps in Surya Namaskara on the Second International Yoga Day. In 2017, the UN Postal Administration (UNPA) issued a series of stamps showing 10 yoga asanas to commemorate International Yoga Day in New York.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in their resolution adopted on December 11, 2014.

“This year considering the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the events will take place virtually, promoting this year ‘s main theme Be Yoga, Be Home,” the AYUSH ministry said.

As the country is cautiously emerging, this massive commemorative postal activity with more than 800 collections (cancellation design of each post office that is collectible) opens up great philatelic opportunities and is likely to resume philatelic activity in the country, the ministry further added.

