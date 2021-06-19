Greek pilot who confessed to killing woman after robbery story wears bulletproof vest in court

Greek pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos wore a bulletproof vest on Friday as he arrived in court, hours after confessing to the murder of his British wife, who initially claimed he had been tortured by a gang of thieves.

Anagnostopoulos, 33, wore a protective vest and was surrounded by armed officers as he ran handcuffed to an Athens court to face a series of charges for the murder of 20-year-old Caroline Crouchs.

His lawyer confirmed to reporters that the widow had confessed on Thursday to the murder of the British citizen, saying he had expressed remorse.

The May 11 crime had gripped Greece ever since Anagnostopoulos claimed he was handcuffed and tied to a chair while a hopeless gang of thieves tortured and then killed his wife in front of their little girl.

He even strangled the family dog, who was found hanging on a stairwell and then tied his and his dead wife’s hands before police arrived, Costas Hassiotis, director of the top division, told reporters. large number of murders in Athens.

“Everything was staged to make the crime scene look like the scene of a robbery,” Hassiotis said.

Anagnostopoulos the facade is maintained all the time and was even filmed embracing the grieving Crouchs mother at a memorial service Thursday, with police waiting to finish to question him.

He finally confessed after being presented with new damn technological evidence, including heart rate data on women’s watch that showed she died before her husband claimed, police said.

Anagnostopoulos had also removed a memory card from security cameras and data from his watch showed he was moving around the house, including the attic where his women’s body was found, at the time he claimed to be tied up, police told The Times of London.

“He was moving during the time he claimed to have been immobilized by the robbers,” Penelope Maniatis, director of the Greek Police forensics department, told the UK newspaper. “This was the first major discrepancy created in his testimony and the first clear suspicion created.”

His dead spouse phone also showed that on the night of the attack she was trying to reserve herself and her daughter, Lydia, in a hotel room, the UK newspaper said.

“When faced with the evidence he confessed,” Greek Police spokesman Apostolos Skrekas told the UK Times.

“The tracker disputed his initial testimony that he was stripped and tied up by three assailants. Instead, what we found was that he was moving around the house, going from the attic to the basement.”

He told officers he “acted angry at a time of crisis” when his wife threatened to leave him, Skrekas said. “He explained in full detail how he strangled the victim,” the spokesman added.

It was not immediately clear who would take care of the girl couples whom Anagnostopoulos placed next to the bodies of her dead mothers to make sure the crime scene “looked convincing”, officials told the UK Times.

Officials previously revealed they found her hitting her mother on one sad offer to wake him up.