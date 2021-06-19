DUP urges not to appoint new First Minister from Northern Ireland protocol protesters

A rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol has heard calls for the DUP not to appoint a new First Minister until he is ousted.

Paul Givan remains Prime Minister following the resignation of Edwin Poots as DUP leader, but could be replaced when a new leader is elected.

If they refuse to appoint a replacement, the separation of powers will collapse.

Several hundred people took to the streets in Newtownards, Co Down on Friday, for a protest against the Protocol, organized by Brexiteers leader Baroness Hoey and former MP Ben Habib.

The leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice party, Jim Allister, launched a fierce attack on Edwin Poots and called on the DUP to effectively demolish Stormont if the Protocol is not abandoned.

He told the crowd: “The British government had a choice, will we please Sinn Fein or will we please the DUP? They chose to please the IRA Sinn Fein. Why? Because they had the DUP measure.

“And it was that backbone, hopeless, pathetic, useless attitude that enabled them to do it.”

He added: “What do we have to do now? What needs to be done in Stormont is that the new DUP leader has to find a backbone and he has to resign from the Prime Minister.







(Image: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)



“He has to tell the British Prime Minister, there will be no Prime Minister as long as there is a Protocol.”

He claimed that the Protocol was “created to divide the UK” and to “annex” Northern Ireland to the EU.

He said the EU was “preparing us for what they see as the end result of Irish unity”, which was greeted with cheers “never” and “over my dead body” by the crowd.

Former Labor MP Baroness Hoey said the Protocol was “stripping us of our British identity” and accused the Irish Government of using Northern Ireland as a “weapon”.

She added: “I am afraid the profit and dinner going on in Brussels was paid off. The EU wanted to punish the UK for daring to leave their club and cynically used the Irish border issue and the Belfast Agreement as weapons.”

The demonstration saw five protest parades marching towards downtown Newtownards.

Hundreds of protesters waved Union flags and held up banners reading “Dublin Election: Peace or Protocol?”, Which carried an image of Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as well as “No Irish Maritime Borders” and “Enough is Enough”.







(Image: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)



Others carried signs saying “Prosecutors for Bobby Storey’s funeral” and “Chief Constant must resign,” in connection with Covid’s violations at a Republican funeral that went unpunished.

Former Brexit MP Ben Habib told the crowd: “The real bad people in this story are the EU and the Irish Government because they have falsified and misinterpreted what the customs border on the island of Ireland would be.

“But I’m afraid that those to whom you have given your allegiance, the Westminster Government, are the ones who have really abandoned you because they should have stood up to this false confession.”

Faithful activist Jamie Bryson said unionist identity was more important than constitutional principles: “We respect our beloved principle of parliamentary sovereignty. But our basic British identity means more to us than any constitutional principle.

“This should come as no surprise, because Parliament sought to subdue Ulster in 1912, and that is why Edward Carson set up an army. So if it is the choice between respecting the will of Parliament or our Union, then there will only be one winner. “.

A statement from Ards and the North Down Loyalist Collective said: “Our platform of four high-profile speakers will send a clear message that the Protocol on the Disbandment of Violence, the Union must go. Baroness Hoey, Jim Allister and Ben Habib are currently lead a High Court Challenge against the Irish Sea border and Jamie Bryson separately took the initial step in bringing the High Court proceedings in 2019 which were stopped pending ratification of the Withdrawal Act by Parliament. “







(Image: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)



The protest came on the same day that the Loyal Communities Council, which speaks to the terrorist organizations UDA, UVF and Hand Command, urged anyone who becomes the new DUP leader to “stop the ongoing flow of concessions” in Sinn Fein.

“They create crises and disruptions to engineering concessions before resuming duty,” the statement added. The new head of the DUP must stop the continuous flow of concessions in Sinn Fein even if it means the suspension of the normal functioning of the devolution. “

The group also said the Irish government minister “is no longer welcome” in NI and that: “The HM government should withdraw their ill-conceived and hasty decision to legislate for the Irish language in Westminster or risk causing instability. significant political and community “.







(Image: Justin Kernoghan / Belfast Live)



Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie MC MLA has hit with the threatening tone of the LCC statement adding that it should not be a forum to create divisions.

“Yet again unionism finds itself on the back foot because a statement from the Loyal Communities Council (LCC) sets an undesirable and threatening tone,” he added.

“If the LCC wants to have a positive impact, they need to be surrounded by community groups, women and youth forums, resident groups, sports clubs and local business representatives – not paramilitaries.

“Their goal should be to represent loyalty in order to lift people out of poverty, attract investment, deal with social housing and isolation. They should be a channel for the loyal community, its culture and identity. It should not be a forum to create divisions or generate negativity.

“Unionism needs to engage more, not less, and it needs to be confident, progressive and welcoming. It can deal with the serious issues we face through determined, calm, reasoned engagement and legal protests.”

