Two Covid-19 vaccines may mean avoiding 10 days of self-isolation

People who have had two strokes of Covid-19 and come in contact with someone infected with the virus may soon be spared 10 days of self-isolation.

A lawsuit was filed as ministers consider lifting the 10-day quarantine period according to plans to use instead of daily tests, the PA news agency understands.

The Times reported that Health Secretary Matt Hancock reportedly wants to replace quarantine with daily testing, but that the policy will only be approved after Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, is satisfied with the results of a study involving 40,000 people .

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told Times Radio that this is already happening in the US

The Centers for Disease Control changed their guidelines a while ago to say that people who had had both doses of the vaccine and about 10-14 days after the second dose should not self-isolate themselves, so I think we are moving in that regard, she said.

As we have consistently heard from Chris Whitty and others, this virus will not go away.

We will have to live next to him, it means we will have infections in the future, so being in contact with someone infected will always be an opportunity, added Prof Bauld.

She said there will be discussions about getting rid of a large number of children who are separated and instead conduct regular testing.

She was asked if she thinks any departure from 10 days of self-isolation for people who have been double-vaccinated could be the way governments get out of the proper support of those who are self-isolated.

Prof. Bauld told the station: I really did not think to be completely honest, is this some kind of reason not to support self-isolation, which may be part of it.

I think it’s more that as we move forward and learn to live alongside this virus that we need to recognize, not only for adults actually about self-isolation, but there will also be a debate, I think, about students of school and whether regular testing as an alternative to large groups of children who have to stay home and have no face-to-face education, which of course has happened quite a bit as the infection rate increases and is really unfortunate and should be avoided.

Prof Bauld said countries should reach agreement on rules about vaccinated persons allowed to enter.

She said getting both doses of the vaccine is not a free pass for everything, adding: We need to make these changes because in order to get back to a normal or more normal kind of life than we have now the vaccines will be that protection, and that means it shows, especially for international travel actually, evidence of a vaccine, and I think you know that is indisputable compared to, remember, those discussions about vaccine passports to go to pubs, which are simply not a smuggler, but for travel I think all countries should reach agreement on this.

We need to have a common standard the way we do for yellow fever and that will really help in international travel in the future.

Professor Adam Finn, who advises the Government on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), described the idea of ​​removing 10-day self-isolation for people with duplicate strokes coming in contact with those infected with the virus as a proposal interesting.

He told Times Radio: “We know that the vaccine, especially after two doses, is very effective in stopping you from getting seriously ill, 20 times less likely to end up in hospital.

We also know that this will reduce your chances of getting milder illnesses and infecting other people, but it is probably less good at doing this than not allowing you to get seriously ill, so it is kind of balance of risk things.

Asked if it would be safer to properly support people as they self-isolate than to reduce quarantine time, he said: Yes, the calculation is difficult because I think in practice, for whatever reason it does not happen so credible, so that people are penalized for being self-isolated and this probably results in some people not being isolated and others suffering financial hardship as a result.

This is one way to avoid it, and apparently at somewhat lower risk than just letting it all circulate when they could potentially be exposed.



