Attendees in the evening, police injured in a fierce protest in the French state





A 22-year-old man lost his hand and several others were also injured amid violence as police tried to disrupt an unauthorized party in western France.

PARIS – French police clashed with parties that went on as they tried to quell an unauthorized rage in western France, authorities said on Saturday. A 22-year-old lost his hand and several others were injured amid the violence, including police. Tensions erupted in a field near the town of Redonas in Brittany on Friday evening, just two days before France lifted a curfew within a day of the virus having been in place for more than eight months and sparking growing frustration between youth. Police opened tear gas and accused of violent parties that threw metal balls, gasoline bombs and other shells on security forces, according to Internet and commentary images from the highest government official in the region, prefect Emmanuel Berthier. Local authorities estimated about 1,500 people attended the event despite a local ordinance banning it. Berthier accused those present of extreme and unforgivable violence. It took police more than seven hours to disperse the crowd and authorities were still evacuating people from the field Saturday morning, Berthier told reporters. Regional Prosecutor Philippe Astruc said three investigations are under way into the clashes, including how the 22-year-old lost his hand. Regional gendarmerie chief Pierre Sauvegrain told France-Info radio that the man was believed to have taken an object that exploded. Other investigations are investigating the violence that left five police officers injured, and asking who organized the party. An underground New Year’s Eve celebration in the same area attracted at least 2,500 people and led to numerous arrests. Participants in Friday night event said they were honoring a man killed in 2019 as police cleared another unauthorized party in the nearby city of Nantes. The tough stance by the French police against such robberies has been toughened amid restrictions on the virus. France has gradually lifted restrictions in recent weeks as infections fade and vaccinations increase. France’s roundabout, one of the strictest and longest in Europe, is expected to expire on Sunday. Revelers have challenged authorities and organized fraudulent parties in many European countries as the weather warms and frustrations with virus restrictions. In neighboring Germany, about 4,000 people gathered in a park in Hamburg on Friday night, drinking and celebrating despite current pandemic rules banning such large groups. Police tried to urge people several times to go home, but when their calls were ignored, officers decided to clear the park, the German news agency dpa reported on Saturday. Police were attacked with bottles and two officers were slightly injured, but most of the people had left by 1am, police said. Follow all AP stories about the global pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

