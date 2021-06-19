The fan was arrested after falling from the sixth floor window of the hotel while two police officers were injured





A football fan has been arrested after falling into the window of a London hotel room during last night’s match. The 27-year-old, who is believed to be a Scottish supporter, suffered hand injuries after reportedly falling from the sixth floor. Two officers were injured in the incident and a tester was used, Met Police said in a statement. Officers were called after a man allegedly was throwing items out of a window. Last night police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to the Corus Hotel in Lancaster Gate, near Hyde Park. The incident took place during the 0-0 stalemate between England and Scotland at Wembley in the European Championship.





(Image: UkNewsinPictures)

A cordon was placed around the hotel, where rooms cost about 180 per night. The man, who was arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment, reportedly traveled from Scotland – but this has not been confirmed. In a statement, Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called around 9.40pm on Friday, June 18, to a man throwing items from the window of a Lancaster Gate hotel, W2. It was also reported that the man had injuries to his hands. “Officers went to the scene and arrested a 27-year-old after he fell out of a window. He was arrested on suspicion of having sex. “The man has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.” A spokesman said a tester had been used and two officers had been injured.





(Image: UkNewsinPictures)

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called last night at 9.40pm to report an incident at the Corus Hotel in Lancaster Gate. “We have sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance, an incident response officer and the London Air Ambulance vehicle. “A man on stage who had fallen from the second floor was assessed and taken to hospital.” Westminster Police posted on Twitter: “We were called around 9.40pm on Friday to a man throwing items from the window of a Lancaster Gate hotel, W2. “It was also reported that the man had injuries to his hands. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 27-year-old after he fell out of a window. “He was arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment. The man has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos