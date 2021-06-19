The man wakes up from the coma after being critically injured by the blow and running





A man left seriously injured in a suspected blow and headed to France has woken up from coma. Adam Fryer was seriously injured as he was walking towards his hotel one night in the Normany area of ​​Fcamp in the early hours of June 10th. The family of the 35-year-old, from Conwy, flew to CHU Rouen Hospital to be near his bed. they confirmed for North Wales Live on Friday the professional diver is now out of coma and has said the names of his much-loved granddaughters and grandchildren. You can read more about what happened to Adam here.





They said: “Adam is out of the coma and out of the ventilator now. “He has a long way to go with rehabilitation, surgery and recovery, but our prayers have been answered so far and we are extremely grateful to all the medical staff, including the fire service in France for saving his life. “We have had so much love and support from everyone at home. “It’s attractive to know how well Adam is thought of in his hometown Conwy after his efforts to raise so much money and awareness for charity. Adam is well known in Conwy and the wider area for his fundraising efforts. In 2017 he completed the Marathon Des Sables which is considered to be ‘the toughest race in the world’. He raised more than 10,000 for Ty Gobaith orphanage during the process.



You can now get all the news you need to know, sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to our free WalesOnline newsletter. It only takes a few seconds to register – just click here, enter your email address and follow the instructions. Among those sending messages of support was former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe, who sent a video message. In the 30-second video he said: “Adam, I’m sorry to hear about your accident, but I hope you get well soon. “We know you’re a fighter, so make sure you’re fighting all the way. “It’s very important that you do not give up on yourself. “From all the blues we wish you a speedy recovery.” French police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, which occurred on Rue Gustave-Couturier around 1.40am, saying they believe Mr Fryer may have been hit by a gray Renault Clio.







