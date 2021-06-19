Balmorhea, the world’s largest spring-fed, reopening pool





The Spring Swimming Pool and Daily Use Area in Balmorhea State Park will reopen to the public June 26, Texas Park and Wildlife Department announced. The beloved West Texas swimming hole, the world’s largest spring-fed pool, has been closed for the best part of three years. In May 2018, officials closed the pool indefinitely when crews discovered damage to the concrete platform that stabilizes the pool walls from erosion. After repairs, pools reopened in March 2019 but closed again just a few months later in September for park improvements originally planned to continue until spring 2020. Construction was late from the pandemic and a change in contractors. But next week, the pool will finally reopen. Ad The pools and daily use areas will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. or sunset, whichever comes first. Those wishing to visit should note that some light construction is still ongoing in the pool area, according to the TPWD. Moreover, the San Solomon Courts motel, camp, and ciegegas remain closed to the public. Day passes are available for purchase at Texas State Parks Online Reservation Center but are limited. Daily passes can be purchased up to 30 days in advance. TPWD encourages visitors to pre-purchase online before driving in the park. Upon entry, visitors must submit their booking receipts at the park headquarters. Reserved guests will then receive wristbands, which you will be asked to wear when in the pools and day areas. Built by The Civil Conservation Corps back in the 1930s, Balmorhea State Park is a popular attraction in West Texas. Its precious pool in Texas is up to 25 feet deep, covers 1.3 acres and holds 3.5 million gallons of water. Also home to numerous aquatic animal species, including two small, endangered desert fish – Pecos gambusia and Comanche Springs pupfish, according to the TPWD. Before the closures began in 2018, about 200,000 people visited Balmorhea State Park each year. In addition to its most popular attraction, the historic park features picnic sites, an outdoor sports area and playground, 34 campsites and Courts of San Solomon Springs, motel-style retro apartment built by the CCC. Ad Balmorhea State Park is located at 9207 TX-17 in Toyahvale, about 32 miles north of Fort Davis in West Texas. For more information visit park site on the TPWD website or call (432) 375-2370. Want to swim, but not so interested in a nine hour driver? Consider a trip to one of THESE swimming holes closer.

