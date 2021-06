Motion Picture Exchange appoints Marcy Rubin VP international sales (exclusive) tidings

Los Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) -based sales agency has hired veteran sales agent Marcy Rubin as International Sales Deputy on the eve of Cannes virtual market. Rubin will oversee the MPX list of documentaries and completed films, including the original Alexander Sharps horror film Closed by wire; dramady road trip Hudson directed by Sean D. Cunningham; female-directed thriller Student Body; and documentary All in my power, a first-hand account of health care workers’ response to Covid during the initial weeks of the Manhattan pandemic. The new hire will report and work directly with Ryan Bury, SVP of sales and purchases. Our focus on finished films, documentaries and premiere projects cast at the premiere, clearly differentiated, allowed our business to respond to the impact of Covid-19 with a proactive approach, said MPX CEO James Andrew Felts. As cinemas begin to reopen worldwide and the supply chain begins to normalize, the main differentiator for independent films will become trade. Marcy is the perfect addition to our team to help us strengthen our commitment to delivering that key value factor in each of our titles to our distribution partners in the US and around the world. Rubin has been involved in international sales and distribution for the past 30 years and has arranged pre-sale funding in more than 100 independent films. Career posts have included VP of international distribution at CineTel Films. MPX brings a whole new vision to the traditional market sales process, Rubin said. I have joined the team to strengthen our company mission to provide high quality feature film products, with fully realized marketing materials and a highly structured deal structure for the benefit of our partners. MPX recently closed a sale on April Wrights Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story as part of a 12-film deal with Andamiro in South Korea; Kombet Miranda subjected as part of a 13-film deal with Take One in Scandinavia; and Josh Webbers American Rackets under a 10-film deal with Koch Media in the UK. Last year the sales agency sold more than 19 films, which were also released in the US. Percy vs Goliath, distributed in the US through Saban Films; Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story (Scream Factory); Based on Faith (Gravity); In front of the Plate (Freestyle); A thousand miles back (Level33); Runners (Uncorkd); AND Transfer: Dark mutants (Epic Photos / Freedom Released).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos