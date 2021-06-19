Thailand once shut down Covid-19 but is now trying to live with it





Last year, Thailand was one of the world’s best performers in the fight against coronavirus. She sacrificed the tourism dollars that normally plays into her economy to close Covid-19. In September, he celebrated 100 consecutive days without locally transmitted infections.

The government is now making a complete departure from the vision of an oasis without infections. His new message: Learn to live with the long-term virus.

Thailand has been struggling to contain months of rising infections, fixing a shaky vaccine and combating growing impatience among citizens about its damaged economy. Its recalibration shows how some developing countries, even those that have fared well for months, are battling crises on multiple fronts, as richer nations rapidly inoculate and revive their economies. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed this week to fully reopen the country in the next 120 days, or by mid-October, allowing more restrictions on business and tourism to be lifted. Foreign visitors will need to be vaccinated, but can enter and travel freely. Doing so, he said, would mean accepting higher levels of infection, but the step is needed to alleviate the great suffering of those struggling to make a living. “I know this decision comes with some risk because when we open the country, there will be an increase in infections, no matter how good our precautions are,” he said in a televised speech Wednesday. But, I think that, given the economic needs of the people, now is the time for us to take that calculated risk. A tuk-tuk driver waiting for customers near the temporarily closed Wat Pho temple in Bangkok on Thursday. The country is planning to fully reopen by mid-October.

Many shops in Bangkok that mostly catered to foreign tourists before the pandemic remain closed despite restrictions easing.

Thailand paid a high price for its early success of Covid-19. Tourism, which accounts for about 15% of gross domestic product, came into a close stand amid tight travel restrictions. The number of tourist arrivals fell from 39.9 million in 2019 to 6.7 million in 2020, official figures show. Trade closures and temporary factory closures left many of the poorest countries without income. Last year Thailand’s economy shrank by 6.1%, the strongest decline in two decades. Unemployment hit a 11-year high in June 2020, plunging later in the year as the agricultural sector sucked in some laid-off workers in other industries, according to Thailand’s national planning agency. Economists predicted a backlash this year, but new Covid-19 explosions softened expectations. By mid-December, Thailand had registered a total of less than 5,000 cases. Since then, the number has exceeded 200,000. For more than a month, daily cases have been regularly in the thousands. Cumulative deaths increased from 63 in early 2021 to more than 1,550 now. A study by Thai health authorities found that the most infectious Alpha strain of the virus, first discovered in the UK, was dominant among recent cases. Of the 4,185 patients surveyed between April and June, more than 88% were infected with the Alpha variant. The latter spread was found in nightclubs frequented by wealthy young people in Bangkok and later spread to other provinces, where it infected workers in crowded factories. Motor taxi drivers waiting for passengers outside a nightclub in Bangkok on Monday.

I do not even think we should wait. We were ready to reopen now because people are really suffering, said Sa-nga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khaosan Road Business Association, which represents the service industry in one of Bangkok’s most popular tourist destinations. Businesses are closing; Waiters and waitresses have not worked for months. We can not wait any longer. The government will pilot a plan to reopen the resort island of Phuket on July 1, allowing fully vaccinated foreigners from low-risk countries to visit without quarantine. Less than 3% of Thailand’s 70 million people have been fully vaccinated, among the lowest in Southeast Asia. Inoculations began in February, though a massive nationwide program did not begin until this month. Thailand is relying heavily on domestically produced doses, where a local company, Siam Bioscience Co. collaborated with AstraZeneca PLC to establish a regional production center to produce a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. The Thai facility, which has never produced vaccines, is expected to deliver more than 60 million doses to Thai authorities and 200 million to other countries in the region, says AstraZeneca. But production started slowly. An AstraZeneca spokesman said this month that adjustments were made to the estimated supply schedule due to quality control tests and site evaluations. An initial delivery of 1.8 million doses was made to the Thai authorities, but exports to countries including Malaysia were delayed by several weeks. People waiting to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Thai-Japanese Sports Center on Thursday.

Public scrutiny of vaccination efforts has been limited because the local manufacturer, Siam Bioscience, is almost entirely owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Thailand has a very strict law, which penalizes any perceived insult to the royal family and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The proliferation was further complicated by excessive bookings caused by numerous meeting registration applications. One for Bangkok overlapped with another used across the country, resulting in many bookings at several vaccination centers in the city, which quickly ran out in certain doses. A week after the car started, meetings were postponed to dozens of malls. In his speech Wednesday, Prime Minister Prayuth said the car was on track and that the government intends to administer about 10 million doses each month starting in July. We want vaccines so people can get out and tourists feel safe when they come to our country, said Tanawan Meethum, owner of a massage parlor in Bangkok that has been closed for more than eight months. Only then can we return to make a living. Write about it Feliz Solomon at [email protected]

