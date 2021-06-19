The center calls for digital participation in International Yoga Day | India News







“All shareholders are invited to receive messages to the public emphasizing the importance and contribution of IDY to public health and encouraging people to observe IDY 2021 by doing the Joint Yoga Protocol (CYP) at home with their families, in June 21, 2021, “the government said in a note Saturday.

It was at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the United Nations General Assembly declared in 2014 June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, this day has been observed all over the world with considerable zeal and vigor.

The yoga rewards for preventing disease and promoting health are well known. They have gained special importance against the background of Covid-19. International Yoga Day 2021 presents an occasion to highlight the health benefits of Yoga and to motivate the public to undertake the pursuit of Yoga. The theme for International Yoga Day, 2021 is Yoga for Welfare, the government said on Saturday.

An “IDY Manual” has been drafted by the AYUSH ministry keeping in mind the current pandemic lending situation which focuses mainly on online / virtual mobilization activities. In addition to returning the core message of following appropriate behavior for Covid to ensure personal health and well-being, these activities can be undertaken through digital media. The manual, through standardization of activities, will help strengthen collaborations between different actors in organizing activities for IDY 2021, the government said.

