School closures will be handled in school by the school due to high levels of Covid-19, says Motshekga





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools will not be closed due to high levels of infections in other parts of the country. “The current situation we are in does not guarantee that we should close schools,” Motshekga told a news conference in Pretoria on Saturday. She said closures will be handled at the school on a school basis. Motshekga added that there was no need for a blanket approach to closing schools. There were currently more than 25,000 schools across the country and it would not make sense to close schools if several schools in a province were affected. She said that after a meeting of the Council of Ministers for Education (CEM), the unions, principals and governing bodies of the school, it was decided to keep the schools open. Schools will remain open until July 9th. The minister said they will monitor schools every week. She said they continue to monitor the situation. Motshekga also said they would vaccinate teachers and were targeting 582,000 teachers and support staff in the education sector. She welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that vaccines for the basic education sector had been provided. The CEM also welcomed the subsequent announcement by Interim Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane that the sector could now continue to vaccinate educators and support staff, Motshekga said. As you may already know, vaccines have arrived and are in the process of being distributed in all provinces. The provinces confirmed today that they are ready for the vaccination program, she said. Motshekga said the health and basic education departments had been working all the time to complete a vaccination plan for teachers and support staff. “We have also worked very closely with our stakeholders, who have made a tremendous contribution to ensuring the success of the vaccination program,” Motshekga said. She said they will keep the schools open and will not allow any closures. Motshekga said that after the CEM meeting, they held consultation sessions with key stakeholders, including teachers’ unions, national associations responsible for governing public schools, students with special education needs, independent schools and the Association of Directors of South Africa regarding the response of the sectors to Covid19. I am happy to announce that we are all in agreement regarding the approach to be followed from now on, she said. With the support and guidance of the Department of Health, the vaccination program will be unveiled in the Basic Education Sector with immediate effect.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos