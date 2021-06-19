BJP may also challenge poll results in some countries, says Bengals Dilip Ghosh | Kolkata

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may file electoral petitions to challenge the election results of countries lost by its candidates by a narrow margin, party state president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday, days after Bengal’s chief minister. Western Mamata Banerjee and four Trinamool Congress leaders filed similar claims in Calcutta Supreme Court.

Our legal cell is examining all the options and where the claim can be filed. We are also planning to file Election Petitions. We have identified the locations. Our lawyers are making preparations, said Dilip Ghosh.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost the fierce battle at Nandigram against BJPs Suvendu Adhikari in May, had announced her decision to file the petition minutes after the Election Commission rejected her recount request after declaring her defeat.

She filed her claim Thursday. The next day, four other Trinamool Congress candidates filed their petitions against the declared results in the Balarampur, Goghat, Moyna and Bongaon Dakshin constituencies, four of the 77 seats that had gone to the BJP.

Ghosh first hinted at the BJP plan to challenge the election results on Friday when he underlined that the option exercised by the Trinamool Congress was also open to the BJP.

The Prime Minister lost by Nandigram. When the count was taking place, IMC agents were present and after each round they signed the results. But even after that the IMC moved the court. They are right. We will all have to obey court orders. In the same way we can also move the court. There are certain places that BJP lost by a narrow margin. Let the court decide, Ghosh told reporters Friday.

Bengal Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said the BJP feared that if elections were held again in the seats lost by Trinamool candidates, their number in the assembly would sink.

They had set a target of 200 seats and suffered a humiliating loss (by 77 seats). There are fears that they (BJP) could lose by a larger margin (if elections are held again in those countries), said Firhad Hakim.

To be sure, the performance of the BJPs, despite its ambitious goal of 200 seats, won only three seats and a 10.2% share of the vote in the previous 2016 assembly elections. In the 2021 elections, the BJP finished with a share 38% of the vote, just 10 percentage points less than Trinamools 48%.

The BJP, after the election results, continued to put pressure on the Mamata Banerjee government over the state of law and order in the country, especially over the violence that the opposition party insists was directed at its cadres.

The alleged deterioration of law and order in Bengal is a point that has been repeatedly articulated by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as well. On Saturday, Dhankhar, who is in Delhi, opened another round towards the state government.

We can not compromise with democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. I am sure that everyone will hear my voice and stand up on the occasion to try to wipe the tears of those families and people who had to leave their homes, relatives and loved ones who have been killed, injured, homes of whom they have been subjected to arson and plunder. We cannot live in a democracy if people, in order to live in their own home and run their own small business, have to pay an extortion fee, Dhankhar said in Delhi.

Dhankhar, who has been in Delhi since Wednesday, has met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah at least twice in addition to meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla and other Union ministers.

The Trinamool Congress, which has accused the governor of promoting the BJP agenda, called the Dhankhars attack wild accusations of malicious state.

BJP is not in a state of third humiliating defeat in the assembly elections and has now resorted to some scams and dirty plots. The governor is part of it. It is a mystery whether the governor is running door-to-door in Delhi to save his chair or take the next step in the plot, said TMC spokesman and Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh.