West Bengal teenager kills 4 family members, keeps bodies in godown for 4 months
A shocking incident has come to light in Kaliachak in the Malda district of West Bengal, where a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his parents, sister and grandmother and kept the bodies buried in the house god for the past four months.
Police found the bodies Saturday and are questioning the accused teenager, who has been identified as Asif Mohammed and his older brother Arif to seek details about the motive for the killing.
The incident came to light after Arif, who was staying away from his home, filed a complaint at Kaliachak police station on Saturday morning, claiming his brother had killed four members of his family and buried bodies under the god’s floor. located near the house.
Police immediately rushed to the scene and arrested Asif. Later, in the presence of a judge, the floor of the divine god was opened and the four bodies were found from there. The bodies were sent to Malda Medical College for death.
“The accused admitted that he had killed all four people in late February. He confessed to mixing drugs in their drinks and making them unconscious. After that, he pushed them into a well to confirm their death. “The bodies were then pulled from the well, sent to the godown, where they were buried one after the other. The police are also questioning Arif because we do not want to leave anything to chance,” said Alok Rajoria, Malda Police Supervisor.
Police have also recovered Rs a cash loop from the house.
Sources in police said the godown godown gate was close to the entrance and there was no gate that could be opened inside and so he had opened a tunnel to bring the bodies inside the godown.
“The tunnel was made so that the locals knew nothing,” said a senior police officer.
Police also learned that the teenager had barely left his home, and no one – not even the maid – was allowed inside. The teenager ordered food online.
However, police acknowledged that there were still some gray areas in the case. According to senior police officers, it appears unlikely that a 19-year-old would kill four people and bury them alone and it is possible that he had an accomplice in the case.
Moreover, it is also unlikely that Arifi has not received any information about his family for four months.
“Asif confessed that he told his neighbors that his family had moved to Kolkata in a newly purchased apartment, but what was Arifi doing? Why was there no doubt? Why did he not come to the police first? These are some questions that they have to get answers and that is why we are also asking Arif, “the officer said.
As news of the killings spread, a large crowd gathered near the house.
According to neighbors, Asif had passed his Class X board exams reportedly from a private school in Kaliachak, not far from his village. They said that after passing the exams, he had run away from his home because his parents refused to buy him a laptop.
After he returned, his parents reportedly bought him an expensive computer and other devices. He had told his parents he was developing an app that would make him “very rich”, neighbors said.
