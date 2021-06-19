Prime Minister Modi will head the main event on June 21st

On the 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event on Monday, June 21st. This year, the main event of International Yoga Day (IDY) 2021 will be a television program due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Yoga Day event is scheduled to start at 6.30am on all Doordarshan channels on June 21st. The main theme of IDY 2021 is “Yoga for Wellness”, which is in line with current professions.

The event will also include a speech by State Minister for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live demonstration of Yoga by the National Yoga Institute Morarji Desai.

According to the official announcement, the Ministry of AYUSH has emphasized the important role of Yoga in the overall well-being of someone, through various activities organized on the eve of International Yoga Day.

India’s missions abroad are coordinating various activities until June 21 in their respective countries. According to reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries worldwide.

The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a specified sequence of Yoga exercises lasting about 45 minutes, will be the tool that facilitates such harmony. Lakhs and Yoga lovers have already pledged to be part of this activity, doing Yoga from the safety of their homes.

Those seeking guidance on conducting CYP are invited to watch live demonstration from the main (television) event on any of the Doordarshan channels. The Yoga Demonstration will follow the address of the Prime Minister and will be from 7:00 to 7:45 am (STI).

This live demonstration of Yoga will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus respectively: Gurudev Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr. HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, Dr. Hamsaji Jayariva, OP Tiw Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Motra BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.

Observing International Yoga Day is a global activity and preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months before June 21st.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.