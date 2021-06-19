Anger as Thorpe Park customers compare mask rule to Rosa Parks suffering





People compared those who made trips sitting on the back of Rosa Parks (Photo: Getty) Anti-maskers have threatened to boycott Thorpe Park over its rules regarding wearing face protection on his travels. This comes after a mother wrote fuss this week that her son had to sit in the back of a trip during a visit to Surrey theme park. Covid regulations say that anyone who does not wear a mask cannot sit in the front to reduce the risk of infecting the people behind them. Mom, who describes herself as smart did not wake up on her Twitter profile, wrote: My 18 year old in Thorpe Park today, excluded from the mask, had to go to the back of trips! She then seemed to compare the situation to that of Rosa Parks, the pioneering black woman who refused to take her seat at the front of a white man bus in Alabama during the U.S. Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s. Didn’t something happen years later on the buses ?! she said. Several people backed the angry parent, including the infamous anti-blocking campaigner Gareth Icke, who uploaded an image of the Thorpe Park logo edited to read Rosa Parks. Meanwhile another mother said: We will not go there. I will stay at my local entertainment fairs where they do not seek such nonsense.

Rosa Parks was arrested when she refused to leave her seat for a white man on a bus in Alabama in the 1950s (Photo: Getty)

Gareth Icke uploaded a photo of the Thorpe Park logo edited to read Rosa Parks in response to an angry mother over the theme park mask rule (Photo: Twitter)

Thorpe Parks Covid guidelines say those ahead of travel should wear masks to avoid sending potentially infected particles to people sitting behind them (Photo: AFP) I will inform other masked families I know Again, highly appreciated. Others describe the rule of theme parks as partition, seemingly evading the policy of separating white people from people of color in the United States, which remained in place until 1964. The comparisons prompted condemnation from many Twitter users. One wrote: Calling out the name of a great Civil Rights pioneer because a child has to sit on the back of a sled, we have seen well and truly the Karen peak. Another replied to Mr. Ickes meme: Beyond embarrassment. A white boy equals a child being asked to take a trip back in the midst of a global pandemic of what black Americans went through. Another added: I can not stress this enough, not taking the place you want in the hell of nemesis as a measure of public health is not in fact comparable to decades of government implemented by racial segregation and lynching of crowds of beings innocent human. A spokesman for Thorpe Park said: In line with our travel restrictions, all of our masked guests are required to sit in the farthest row to return to reduce the risk of air transmission within our attractions. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at[email protected] For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos