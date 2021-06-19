The paternity cycle Philstar.com

Here is a question for you. What is the connection between being a great dad and shaving? Says Reed Markham: “Being a great dad is like shaving. No matter how good you shave today, you have to do it again tomorrow. “I’ve been shaving and fathering every day for years. And I’m still today.

There is this thing called the paternity cycle.

At age 4: “My dad can do anything.”

7 years: “My father knows a lot, a lot.”

12 years: “Oh, well – of course – not even the father knows that.”

14 years: “Dad? Hoping for old fashioned. ”

21 years: “Oh, that man is so old. What are you waiting for? ”

25 years: “He knows a little about him – but not much.”

30 years: “Maybe we should find out what Dad thinks.”

35 years old: “Let’s ask Dad what he would do before making a decision.”

40 years: “I wonder what my father would have thought of this? “He was pretty smart.”

50 years: “My father knew absolutely everything.”

60 years: “I would give anything if my father were here so I could talk to him. I really miss that man. “This is life, isn’t it?”

My children have grown up. It is heartwarming to know that the more they mature, the more Father’s Day means a lot to them. It took me a long time to understand this. I too had to go through certain stages.

When they were younger, I felt bad when they forget my birthdays.

When they were younger, I felt bad when they didn’t even greet me “Happy Father’s Day!”

When they were younger, I felt bad when they rushed out of the house to be with their friends on Christmas Eve.

When they were younger, I felt bad when they seemed to be spending more time with their friends than with their people.

But now I realize that all are part of the stages of life.

My kids this time do not forget my birthday. They all had pieces and donated me a Herman Miller chair that has mainly supported me for the eight to nine hours of work I do every day during the jam. My kids make sure they stay with us on Christmas Eve. And they surprise me a little bit on Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is a joy and a sorrow as my children grow up. I was always afraid that they would make me a gift I could not afford. But all of them are now successful entrepreneurs, so that’s out of my realm.

I have achieved many things in life. I have been given standing ovations, numerous awards, recognitions and other things. But all of this is not in contrast to the joy and fulfillment of children who love each other and still express their love for their elderly parents. I have also had challenges, triumphs and tragedies are part of different stages of life, but children and family do not abandon me.

Father’s Day is not just receiving gifts from my wife and children. They already are. Family happiness is domestic. Legendary basketball coach John Wooden says: “The most important thing in the world is family and love.”

I’m at home most of the time, even before COVID-19 happened and it forces a lot of them to stay home all the time. I do not want to be insensitive to those who find it difficult, but Ilocana and I are enjoying staying home most of the time because we enjoy the company of children.

Dad goes on in my life phase, though the approach may be a little different. Now I love watching kids do business, listening to their funny stories and offering just a little business and life advice to appreciate. Beinshte said that “A father is more than a hundred school teachers.” And I take this role seriously. As I remind participants in my leadership training websites, leadership starts at home. Evangelist Billy Graham said, “A good father is one of the most unsung, most unappreciated, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

Today is a great opportunity for children to express their love and appreciation for their parents. To your mother, you can say, “You have given me so much to be grateful for.” Then prepare a tissue box. And to your father, you can say, “Well done, Dad – I came back awful!” That’s all he wants to hear! And then keep shaving!

