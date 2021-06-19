Police in custody for the deaths of boys in drug options





Ed Amoroso, Janvic Mateo, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) – 20 June 2021 – 12:00 am

MANILA, Philippines – Ten police officers involved in an anti-drug operation left by a 16-year-old boy and his friend who died in Bijan Laguna on Wednesday were disarmed and placed under restrictive detention. “All police officers involved in the operation are under restrictive detention and undergo paraffin testing,” Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said yesterday in a video message to reporters. The firearms of 10 police officers led by the head of the intelligence unit Captain Fernando Credo also underwent ballistic examination. The teenager, Johndy Maglinte and Antonio Dalit are suspected of resisting arrest in Barangay Canlalay. However, Maglinte’s relatives claimed that the boy was handcuffed and prayed for his life when he was shot. Eleazar ordered the PNP Internal Affairs Service to determine whether the police officers followed the operational procedures accurately. He called on witnesses and families of the fatalities to co-operate in the investigation. Eleazar vowed to personally monitor the progress of the investigation, saying he wanted to find out if the two died in a lawful police operation. Sample CHR As this unfolded, Human Rights Commission spokeswoman Jacqueline de Guia said the CHR would conduct a parallel investigation. “We strongly urge the government to speed up their investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings, particularly those related to the drug campaign,” De Guia said. She cited the observation of the United Nations Office for Human Rights in connection with the widespread killing of drug suspects in the country. “We hope that commitments to uphold human rights translate into bringing justice to the injured and improvements in government programs and policies, including reviewing the conduct of state agents in their implementation,” De Guia said.







