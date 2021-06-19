News Summary: 3rd AIIMS Chief Wave Warning; Telangana, Karnataka Facilities & more India News

NEW DELHI: Despite a steady decline in fresh Covid infections, experts have begun raising red flags around a possible third wave of the virus in India. AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said the next wave could hit the country within the next two months if proper precautions are not taken.Meanwhile, India on Saturday registered 60,753 new Covid cases and 1,647 deaths. The number of active cases in the country now stands at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. The Covid-19 national recovery rate has improved to 96.16 percent, the data showed.

‘Third wave in 6-8 weeks if appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed’

If appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed and the crowd is not prevented, the next wave of viral infection could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday.

Until a significant number of the population is vaccinated, appropriate behavior for Covid should be pursued aggressively, he said, stressing the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific blockades in the event of a significant increase.

Guleria also reiterated that so far, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be more affected in the next wave of infection.

Earlier, epidemiologists in India had indicated that a third wave of Covid-19 is imminent and is likely to start from September-October.

MHA urges states, UT to follow the calibrated process during reopening

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote on Saturday to Union states and territories (UT) urging them to carefully follow the “calibrated” process while opening activities amid Covid-19 issues.

Citing the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic and the Covid-induced restrictions that followed, Bhalla stressed that imposing or easing restrictions should both be based on assessing the terrain level of the situation.

The Secretary of State has asked the States and Territories of the Union to ensure that the restraint relief process is fully calibrated, which follows Covid’s ‘fivefold strategy’ of proper conduct, test treatment and vaccination.

The center asks states to register FIRs against those involved in the attack on doctors

Centers on Saturday urged state governments to register cases and invoke the Strict Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Act 2020 against those who indulge in attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals.

Union Secretary of State Ajay Bhalla’s letter to Union states and territories came after several incidents of attack on doctors and healthcare professionals in various parts of the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You will agree that any incident of intimidation or attack on doctors or healthcare professionals could lower their morale and create a sense of insecurity among them. This could negatively affect the healthcare response system,” Bhalla wrote. .

Telangana to set up seclusion by tomorrow

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to lift the blockade in the state from Sunday amid a drop in coronavirus cases. It also decided to reopen educational institutions from 1 July.

The state cabinet, which met on Saturday, instructed officials of all departments to lift restrictions imposed during the blockade, an official announcement said.

The decision was made after reviewing reports submitted by medical and health department officials that Covid-19 cases have dropped in the state and the virus is now under control, he said.

Karnataka announces further curb relaxation

Meanwhile, Karnataka has announced further easing of blockade restrictions in 16 districts of the state including Bengaluru from June 21st.

The 16 districts include Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar. For the second phase of unlocking, the government has allowed gymnasiums, restaurants and resorts to open until 5pm.

Also, buses and metro services are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. Private offices can also operate at 50 percent capacity in 16 districts that have a positivity rate below 5 percent.

Kumbh mela was the biggest super spreading event: Congress

The general secretary of the Congress Committee of India Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that the Kumbh mela staged in Uttarakhand amid the second Covid wave was “the biggest super-spreading event in the world”, although he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not done enough to curb the rapid spread of infections earlier this year.

Addressing a news conference in Panaji, Rao also said that despite being the world’s largest producer of vaccines, India was worse than its South Asian neighbors.

“The biggest super-spreading event in the world was Mela Kumbha,” Rao told reporters at the state Congress headquarters in Panaji.

The center issues guidelines for home learning

The Union Ministry of Education on Saturday issued guidelines for parents and carers on how to provide support for children and facilitate their learning at home at a time when schools are closed due to the pandemic.

The guidelines stressed the need for parents to create a safe, attractive and positive learning environment for children, to have realistic expectations of them, to take care of their health and to ensure a healthy diet and also to have fun, said a statement from ministry.

In a tweet, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that “Guidelines for parental participation in home schooling during school closure and beyond” were “designed” for parents and guardians to provide information on “why”. “what ‘and’ how ‘of participating in supporting children during school closure, regardless of literacy levels”.

‘Treat teachers engaged in Covid work as front-line fighters’

The National Commission on Human Rights (NHRC) has asked the Union Ministry of Health to treat teachers who are engaged in Covid duties as “Corona front-line fighters” in all states and UT, in the same way with other employees.

The ministry was asked to ensure that they receive insurance and compensation equally as soon as possible, and to issue the amount of compensation and other service benefits to the felt teachers as soon as possible.

4 lions at Chennai Zoo diagnosed with Covid-19 Delta variant

Four lions at the Arignar Anna Zoo, popularly known as the Vandal Zoo, suffer from the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, authorities said.

According to Vandalur Zoo officials, the zoo had sent samples of 11 lions to the ICAR-National Institute of High Safety Animal Diseases (Nihsad), Bhopal.

IYC, NSUI hold free Covid vaccine camps on Rahul Gandhi birthday

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Delhi Congress on Saturday organized free Covid vaccination camps here and distributed rations among people on the birthday of former party president Rahul Gandhi.

NSUI organized a free vaccination camp for people in his party office, while the IYC distributed free rations, medicines, and financial aid to people in need.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress also distributed free ration packages to people in all 272 pavilions of the national capital.

