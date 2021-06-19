Actor Surya says ‘NEET against student interest’

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar wrote on Twitter on Saturday and called the National Qualification Admission Test (NEET) a threat to students. He said education should be the responsibility and right of states. The actor demanded that NEET be repealed and added that he is causing havoc in the future of students from marginalized communities and government school students.

The actor on behalf of his NGO Agaram Foundation which focuses on helping students from marginalized sections has submitted a letter to the high level panel chaired by Justice AK Ryan which was appointed by the TN government to study the impact of NEET in medical admissions in the state. The panel will also study the impact of NEET on marginalized students and government school students.

Syria wrote, it is only necessary that we rightly keep the government and those who make changes informed about concerns in exams like NEET, if not such routine exams could sabotage the future of our children.

Why is NEET the object of India’s concern?

He further urged that education should become a state entity, saying for a country like India that is diverse in language and culture, it is only right if the education system is in the hands of its state. Through this, we can see a permanent solution. I urge all political parties in the state to unite and work towards making education a responsible and just state.

Government and government-assisted schools are the only capable source of education for students from marginalized communities. Of the 40% of marginalized students attending government schools and 25% of students attending government-assisted schools in Tamil Nadu – only 20% of students benefit from higher education, the actor added in his statement .

Ordinary exams such as NEET deprive students from marginalized and government schools of access to a good education. Students from marginalized communities who dream of becoming doctors will be severely crippled by the implementation of NEET, the actor said.

The high-level panel investigating the impact of NEET has invited the public to write their opinion on NEET acceptance at [email protected]