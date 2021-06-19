Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi among the 31 best wanted terrorists in India





Image Source: PTI Chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organization, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, and key Mumbai attacks perpetrator Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi appears on the list of 31 most wanted terrorists in India. These 31 terrorists are reserved under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and appear on the list of individuals most wanted by the Indian government for their involvement in various anti-India activities such as bomb blasts, assassinations and conspiracies. others which somehow compromised the internal security of the country. The names of these terrorists are mentioned in the latest updated list of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MHA), which is responsible for ensuring the internal security of the country in addition to taking strict action against those who conspire against India. Azhar, Saeed and Lakhvi are among the top five on the list of 31 terrorists, along with drug lord regulated by Indian gangsters Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Wadhawa Singh Babbar, a leading leader of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror clothing . Along with Dawood, 65, his Pakistan-based associates Javed Chikna alias Javed Dawood Tailor, Ibrahim Memon alias Tiger Memon and Shaikh Shakeel alias Chhota Shakeel are listed. All are charged in the 1993 Bombay bombings, when a series of 12 bombings killed more than 250 people. The list also includes Lakhbir Singh, head of the Pakistan-based Sik International Youth Federation terrorist organization; Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta of Khalistan Zindabad force; Singh Paramil of the Pakistan-based Khaliastan Commando Force; Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of Khalistan Zindabad force; Gurmeet Singh Bagga, a key member of the Germany-based Khalistan Zindabad Force; Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a senior member of US-based Sikh For Justice Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force; and Paramjit Singh, head of the UK-based BKI. They were all declared terrorists designated by the Interior Ministry on July 1 last year. Among the others mentioned in the list are Sajid Mir, Yusuf Muzammil, Abdur Rehman Makki, Shahid Mehmood, Farhatullah Ghori, Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar, Yusuf Azhar, Shahid Latif, Ghulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Riyaz Ismail Shahbandr, Md Iqbal and Mohammad Anis Shaikh. Ahead of the next meeting of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global watchdog for terrorism financing and money laundering, scheduled for later this month, Pakistan has stepped in to register two cases against Masood Azhar, Rauf Asgar and Sajid Mir – key leaders of JeM. Pakistan also reportedly carried out raids to find Azhar, but the operation was unsuccessful as the attacking party found only his wife and some helpers from his Bahawalpur residence. A court in Pakistan in January this year had sentenced Lakhvi to five years in prison for financing terrorism. He has been accused by India and the US of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, in which at least 160 people were killed. Last year, 70-year-old radical cleric Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison in Pakistan. He played a key role in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Originally from Dongri in Mumbai, Dawood Ibrahim reportedly resides in D-13, Block 4 in Clifton, a wealthy coastal neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan, with his extended family, though the Pakistani government denies it. Dawood heads the D-Company organized crime syndicate, which he founded in Mumbai in the 1970s. Since the early 1990s, India has fought a war on terror that has claimed the lives of thousands of people, including some security personnel. As the country over the past three decades has taken some steps and measures to curb terrorism, more needs to be done to avoid youth radicalization. READ ALSO | Delhi police conduct mocking anti-terror drills READ ALSO | The NIA court sentences 3 Lashkar terrorists to 10 years in prison in the Nanded case Latest India News







