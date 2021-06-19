Minister Angie Motshekga gives the update of the DBE response to COVID-19

Motshekga held a press conference on Saturday, June 19 where he gave an update on COVID-19 infections and the upcoming vaccination of staff in the sector.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga monitors the start of matrix exams at Sekano-Ntoane High School in Soweto on the morning of November 5, 2020. Photo: Twitter / @ DBE_SA

Greetings to all those present at the press conference, and to those looking at the various platforms.

The Council of Ministers of Education (CEM) held a special meeting this morning to review a report by the Department of Health on the latest developments regarding the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A plan for the vaccination program was presented at CEM and we are pleased with the progress made especially for the basic education sector.

As a sector, we made a request weeks ago for teachers and support staff in basic education to be vaccinated urgently.

The request was made in the context of the learning losses already suffered since March 2020, as a direct result of COVID-19. The truth is that recovery is not possible in the short term. Our researchers have done a lot of work to estimate the amount of teaching and learning losses in the sector. The question is, what do we do now?

There is a difficult act of balancing that we must achieve. I will return to this point shortly.

CEM welcomed the announcement by the President that vaccines for the basic education sector had been provided. CEM also welcomed the subsequent announcement by the Acting Minister of Health, Ms. Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane that our sector can now continue to vaccinate our educators and support staff. As you may already know, vaccines have arrived and are in the process of being distributed in all provinces. The provinces confirmed today that they are ready for the vaccination program.

The Departments of Health and Basic Education have been working all week in recent weeks to complete a vaccination plan for our educators and support staff. We have also worked very closely with our stakeholders, who have contributed immensely to ensuring the success of the vaccination program.

Following the CEM meeting today, we held consultation sessions with key stakeholders, including teachers’ unions, national associations responsible for governing public schools, students with special education needs, independent schools and the Association of Directors of South Africa to assess the latest developments regarding the response of sectors to COVID-19. I am happy to announce that we all agree on the approach to be followed from now on.

With the support and guidance of the Department of Health, the vaccination program will be unveiled in the Basic Education Sector with immediate effect.

ALL SONS, AND VACCINE!

The vaccination program will begin on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 and continue through Thursday, July 8, 2021, one day before the schools close to mark the end of the second school term.

Those who will be vaccinated are

All PERSAL staff (in April 2021) in DBE (teachers, administrative and support staff) in all public schools; regardless of their age;

The School Governing Body appointed teachers and those teachers employed in independent schools registered under the South African Schools Act;

We have five hundred and eighty two thousand (582 000) people who need to be vaccinated during 10 to 14 days (days of the week and weekends); or 7 to 10 days (if only on weekdays);

A strict registration process will be followed, as follows

If you are a PERSAL staff member, your details are already captured in the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS);

Lists for SGB appointees and independent school teachers will be uploaded to EVDS;

Capture on-site data on individual cell numbers will be required; and details of medical assistance;

There will be no on-site registration which means that persons not charged in bulk at EVDS, cannot be registered on-site; and therefore, cannot be vaccinated. If this happens to you, local officials will assist you in the steps you need to follow for help;

The Departments of Health and Basic Education at the provincial and district levels will work together to link schools to identified vaccination sites; AND

Verification of basic education personnel when EVDS is offline due to power outages will require a list or letters signed by the relevant staff directors.

However we should note that there are exclusion criteria; which means that there are some people who may not qualify for vaccination. These individuals may include, but are not limited to

Any person who had contracted COVID-19 in the last 30 days;

Any person who has been vaccinated using another vaccine (Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, under Sisonke); or

Any person who had received a flu vaccine in the last 14 days.

In our discussions with the Department of Health, it was further agreed that the vaccination program should cover

Personnel transporting children to and from school;

The staff supporting the school meal scheme here refers to the persons handling the meal;

Staff doing distance learning programs (TV and Radio); AND

Teachers’ Union staff, and indeed other contracted personnel providing security, do cleaning and other school functions.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended so that everyone is protected. Let’s work together in this fight against COVID-19 in our spaces.

Everyone is expected to make their own transport arrangements. When there are challenges, schools will need to help.

For the next two weeks, we call on our school communities to clarify that TD BRONI ALL ALL, AND VACCINATE! In order to successfully complete this program, we will need to keep schools open. Any interruption would be undesirable. Vaccination of everyone in the sector is an opportunity to normalize schooling and begin the process of mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

We have to work extremely hard and all the time to vaccinate as many people in our sector as possible. Vaccination does not mean that we should stop adhering to non-pharmaceutical health and safety protocols. Scientists have told us that vaccines do not provide 100% protection against the virus; although they are very important in the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, we must continue to strictly adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures to curb the spread of the virus.

CASE MANAGEMENT TV KOVID-19 N IN SCHOOL

We urge all our schools to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) when managing COVID-19 related cases. Each school should have a COVID-19 committee, a COVID-19 file, and compliance officers.

I said earlier that doing business under COVID-19 means that a balance must be struck between saving lives and livelihoods. In the case of the basic education sector, this means that we must do everything we can to prevent a possible academic catastrophe. At all times, we follow the advice of public health experts, who are supporting us in managing the impact of COVID-19. We believe that schools should stay open and say so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rise of infections. The position is that we continue to treat COVID cases according to a differentiated strategy, on a provincial by province, school by school basis.

While there are outages in the sector, most of our schools remain quite stable. Our social partners and key stakeholders expressed the same view in our engagement earlier today.

However, we will receive guidance from structures such as the Ministerial Advisory Committee, the NCCC and the Cabinet on this issue as part of a broader approach to the fight against COVID. There must be scientific reasons for all decisions made.

STATE READY TO RETURN PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS

On May 28, 2021, we issued a Government Gazette, announcing that primary school students would return to school on the first day of the Third School Term on July 26, 2021. The decision was adequately adopted within the sector, with the parties of main interest making inputs in the process. We were guided by various studies, which looked at the teaching and learning losses already suffered in the sector; scientific evidence regarding the impact of COVID-19 on younger children; as well as advice from the medical fraternity. The Cabinet approved and supported the proposal from the sector, to prepare for the return of the traditional class schedule to the elementary school level with effect from the first day of the Third School Deadline on July 28, 2021.

We gave ourselves two months to prepare for this mammoth task. At the moment, the provinces are in various stages of readiness in terms of returning all primary school students to school every day.

We are aware that there are many variables that will make this task successful. DBE is currently holding one-on-one sessions with each provincial education department to check their state of readiness.

In student support programs during the COVID-19 pandemic

I would like to take this opportunity to remind our parents, carers and children that the Department and its partners continue to use alternative means of providing curriculum material.

The WOZA Matrics 2021 Catch-Up Program and Tswelopele Campaigns are initiatives created by DBE, in collaboration with the National Education Cooperation Trust (NECT).

These are complementary national distance learning campaigns, developed to support students and pupils of the 2021 matrix in the General Education and Training Group (GET) from Grades R to 9, with additional support content to be provided. enable students to achieve learning losses; and enable them to increase, acquire and develop essential knowledge, skills, attitudes and values ​​during the academic year.

Both campaigns provide digital and non-digital learning resources in partnership with a range of content providers through DBE-TV on Open-View Channel 122, SABC 1 and DSTV Catch-Up, YouTube channels, as well as digital and mobile chat platforms. These platforms were set up to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on learning, and to provide further learning opportunities in the context of the constraints currently in force.

MATRIX TESTS Second Chance

The Second Chance Matrix exams are going well. These exams started on May 26, 2021, and yesterday, it was Day 17; which leaves us with another 13 days. The only concern is the protest actions in Harrismith, Free State, where the exams have been interrupted. The department is looking for other opportunities to help candidates in this area.

Let me take this opportunity to thank the MECs, HOs and PEDs, our social partners and stakeholders, as well as all colleagues in the sector, for the work done so far. We are living in difficult circumstances that require dedication, dedication, sacrifice and self-sacrifice. We must ensure that, in everything we do, we place health and safety as a top priority. We extend our condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is required now is vigilance, readiness and above all strict adherence to the health and safety measures that have been put in place. Keep safe!

Thank you

