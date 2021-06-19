EU foreign policy chief threatens sanctions if Lebanon fails to form government





June 19 (UPI) – Lebanon could face targeted sanctions if its political leaders do not stop obstructing the formation of a new reform government, the European Union’s foreign policy chief warned on Saturday. After an “honest exchange” with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, EU High Representative Josep Borrell told reporters in Beirut the country’s months-long political stalemate amid a series of internal crises is proving the European bloc’s patience. “The Lebanese leadership must take its responsibility and adopt the necessary measures without further delay – a government must be formed and key reforms implemented immediately,” he said. The European Council, he warned, “has discussed options, including targeted sanctions. Of course we prefer not to follow this path and hopefully we will not need it. But it is in the hands of the Lebanese leadership.” Borrell’s visit came before one meeting of EU officials in Brussels next week to discuss imposing sanctions on Lebanese officials accused of corruption and political obstruction. Citing the level of unemployment in Lebanon by 40% and the fall of its currency – which lost 78% of its value since October – Borrell said crises have placed the country on the “edge of a financial collapse”. “Let me insist,” he said. “We are ready to help if this is what you want. But if there are further obstacles to resolving the current multidimensional crisis in the country, we will have to consider other courses of action, as some member states have proposed . ” After meeting with Aoun, Borrell will hold future talks with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and House Speaker Nabih Berri in a bid to break Lebanon’s seemingly difficult political stalemate. Last year, the EU provided nearly $ 400m to Lebanon, linked to reform promises aimed at fighting corruption, running the bureaucracy and eliminating costly subsidies for key things. These promised reforms have not materialized due to disagreements between Aoun and Hariri, who last month blamed the nine-month stalemate against the president for insisting on a new government that will follow his will.







