WHO hoping for more doses from the Serum Institute

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, the Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as the Indian government to resume deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that had to stop delivering a second dose amid a rift. in supplies, said a senior official at the UN health agency. We have a large number of countries that had to suspend the distribution of their second doses of vaccines, Bruce Aylward, WHO Adviser to the Director General of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference on Friday. Over 30 or 40 countries could have been targeted for second doses of AstraZeneca vaccines … [but they] will not be able to do it, said Mr. Aylward. We are now urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, as well as SII and the Government of India, to resume these shipments so that we can introduce those second doses into the population … We are moving to a more interval as long as we would like, he said. Mr Aylward added that some countries, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, West Asia and South Asia, have been hit hard by the split. Several countries were hit particularly hard, including those surrounding India such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and others that suffered a severe wave of the disease. We are desperately trying to get doses. Weve had a pretty substantial problem about that, he said. Earlier this month, Mr Aylward said about 80 million (eight crore) doses had been distributed through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. But the alliance was about 200 million (20 crore) doses back to where it should have been due to supply disruptions as a result of the second devastating wave of COVID-19 in India. The problem now is that supplies are being cut off. We are having interruptions due to problems in India and others, and we are facing problems to fill that gap. As a result, countries are having trouble getting the momentum and getting off to a good start, Mr Aylward said. He added that supplies from India were cut off due to the need to redirect them in the middle of the second wave. He noted that donating vaccines was a short-term solution in the face of a very imperfect market and those countries that had the financial resources and were producing products had access to vaccines. That is what we are trying to change, especially in this period from June to September, he said. Mr Aylward also said the WHO had expected ISSH volumes to reopen in the fourth quarter. We were preparing for failure if we did not take early doses, he had said. SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, is the leading supplier of AstraZeneca doses for COVAX. However, the supply of vaccines from SII to COVAX was affected due to the second wave in India. Last month, Mr Ghebreyesus had said after the devastating explosion in India receded, We also need SII to get back on track and meet its delivery commitments to COVAX.

