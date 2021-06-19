Blue Wall: What else for the Tories after a shock loss of choice? | Liberal Democrats

It was during an emergency trip to the local B&Q last Thursday that a Lib Dem staff was faced with the final and most bizarre decision of a long and grueling election campaign: which hammer?

Voters were still casting their ballots and the party was by no means sure of victory. However late Wednesday evening, party leaders had decided that if Lib Dems inflicted a genuine election blow on Chesham and Amersham, an image of leader Ed Davey smashing a blue wall with an orange hammer was a very good opportunity for him passed.

For some miracle, 80 blue boxes were ordered and delivered on time to make the wall. As for the hammer, it was a tricky choice. Of the two potential candidates, one was so big and fat that he risked turning a photo into a health and safety disaster. The other was a little on the small side, but it was at least orange. The staff chose the smallest model.

On occasion, some viewers suggested Davey might have done with a larger backer as he regularly cleaned through the boxes on Friday. However, challenging expectations and providing further evidence of a profound political reshuffle in England, the appearance of a small orange hammer that had an unexpectedly large impact made a fitting metaphor.

The stunning result, a 25-point change that turned a Tory safe place into an 8,000-vote majority for Lib Dems Sarah Green, has led to immediate and profound questions. Boris Johnson, previously seen as undefeated, has suffered a shocking loss.

While the elderly Tories have insisted that local opposition to the HS2 line and planning reform proposals were carefully exploited by the Lib Dems, others see the result as confirmation that Johnsons’s pursuit of former Labor voters in the so-called red wall has leaving his parties exposed southern masonry.

For Davey, the result was a sign that Johnson, whose political superpower has been saying different things to different audiences, may have a limited shelf life. He basically tells a lot of people in the south, you are not my priority. And people are listening to it. He will now have to fight on two fronts and will be exposed when he tries to change his tune, trying to please everyone. You have to make some choices.

In the monsoon-like rain that fell in the constituency last Friday, it was still easy to find voters who confirmed that an expected flow of support away from the Tories had turned into a torrent. No one spoke to him spotter wanted to say they had supported the government and some spoke of a personal dislike of Johnsons leadership and his treatment of the pandemic.

For Matthew Bell, an electrician, it was a combination of Johnson personally and local grievances that persuaded him to pass. I’ve voted for Tory all my life, he said. I think inaction on the Covid pandemic was the worst. They were so slow to react. it [Green] did a very good campaign. The Tories considered it a safe place and it would always be theirs. But he does not see the blue wall collapsing: it is a bloody nose rather than a knockout.

David Schrader, 90, who grew up in London’s East End, has voted Conservative for at least the past 25 years. I did not vote because my wife is ill, but I would have voted for Lib Dems, he said. His main objection to Johnson is that he hired Dominic Cummings, the Voting Chief, who has returned to Johnson since he left as his adviser. He should be much more careful in choosing ministers and advisers like Cummings. No unelected person should have so much power.

Megan Hitchcock, a graduate student, persuaded her mother to change. HS2 was the main reason for this and the pandemic, she said.

Voters on the streets of Amersham: (lr) Matthew Bell, Mary Ziegler, David Schrader, Megan Hitchcock and Brian Williams Photos: Sophia Evans / The Observer

Mary Ziegler, a caretaker assistant at a local private school, said she does not think much about politics, but voted for Lib Dem in the last election after passing Labor. This blockage has been difficult, she said. [Johnson] says one thing and then changes his mind.

So is a Johnson-inspired restructuring gaining momentum? Local government expert Tony Travers, who is director of LSE London, a research center at the London School of Economics, said the by-election result was more evidence of a gradual erosion of the traditional Tory party voter base in the south. east of England. He noted the strong indicators in the 2019 local elections, when the Conservatives faced unexpected and large losses of councilors in places such as Chelmsford, Chichester, East Cambridgeshire, Guildford, South Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse, Winchester, Woking, Surrey Heath and Spelthorne.

Seven months later, the Tories won the general election, he added, but with the south-east recording the slowest Conservative Labor rate of any region in England. [3.4%], including London. Most recently, in this Mays County election, the Conservatives, while winning seats in England as a whole, lost their share of the vote in southern counties such as Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and Hertfordshire.

Travers said demographic changes help explain what happened: In a typical year, more than 200,000 people move from south-east and east London. Workers’ votes are, in fact, exported to the wider region.

Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester, acknowledged that while local factors helped, the result was in line with broader trends.

The loss in Buckinghamshire, he writes in spotter, , will send shivers down the spine of dozens of Conservatives representing waste-prone southern countries where Lib Dems grew up in 2019. They include senior figures like Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove.

The EU referendum has accelerated political change along the trains, as demographics reshape the electorate and change the dividing lines of political competition. Conservatives are on the wrong side of these changes. They are the most powerful among the conservatives of white socially conservative schools, a declining group in an electorate which is becoming more graduate and more ethnically diverse. They dominate among the elderly while fighting among the young.

Alarm bells are officially ringing for many elderly Tories, but the immediate concern is over specific policies. It was an unresolved choice, said former Cabinet Minister Damian Green, Tory MP for Ashford, Kent, when asked if the Tories now had a serious problem. But still we have to learn the old lesson that you never take voters for granted.

He and many other Conservative MPs have raised their concerns about changes to planning rules that would allow the construction of another 300,000 homes, thereby weakening the power of local people to oppose applications on their doorstep.

Another Tory MP, Sir Bob Neill, a former local government minister, said the government must accept that while there is an acceptance that we need to build more homes, the planning system touches on the fundamental rights of individuals and communities affected by planning applications.

Former Cabinet MPs including Iain Duncan Smith and Theresa Villiers are pushing for changes to the proposals.

Former Tory MP and Attorney General Dominic Grieve, whose former Beaconsfield headquarters borders Chesham and Amersham, said many Tories were deeply unhappy with what Johnson was offering: These are places where the Conservatives have deep reservations about Johnson and Johnsonism. They say yes we voted for him in 2019 because the alternative was that horrible Corbyn man but they now do not like what they see. They do not like cutting his turn.

So where can the Lib Dems test their theory that blue bricks are collapsing? The party figures are already excited by the prospect of former Prime Minister Theresa May taking over a senior NATO post, as has been rumored. Her place in Maidenhead is as blue as real as coming she secured a 19,000 majority in 2019 with 58% of the vote. However, even closing this gap would significantly help the Lib Bulls prove their stance.

Another notable target is Esher and Walton, the electorate of Dominic Raab. The secretary-general avoided a strong challenge from Lib Dem Monica Harding in the last election, securing a slim majority of 2,743.

Judging by the reactions of people in the Hersham Green mall, Raab will face another test campaign whenever the next election is called. While Raab had more tangible support than the Tories in Amersham, he had to worry about people like 81-year-old Brian Williams, the former managing director of a major transportation company who only voted for Tory. It’s completely furious, he said. I think this guy is the worst prime minister we have ever had in my life. Inadequacy and obvious stupidity. Lies and lies.

Should Johnson’s opponents suddenly hope he is defeated? There are obvious cautionary notes. Some analysts warn that while a Lib Dem victory in other liberal Tory countries is possible, a much broader Labor recovery in other areas would be needed to oust a Johnson government.

Morale among many Labor MPs is dangerously low. In less than two weeks, Labor is defending Batley and Spen’s site in West Yorkshire. Recent surveys puts the Tories in the lead. Labor was not a serious contender in the last weeks of the election, but even so secured only 622 fewer votes than the Greens. In Amersham last Friday, the name that was missing from most of the voters’ lips was Keir Starmer. Liz Riley, a postal worker, said: Work just seems to no longer find an inspiring leader.

However, in a sign of greater cooperation between the parties, Davey gave a broad allusion that Lib Dem voters should support Labor in the Batley race.

Political parties campaign where they can win, he told spotter. We thought we could win in Chesham and Amersham. The workers did not campaign much. In Batley and Spen, we will have a presence of advisors there. But, we would not be able to honestly say the sources we have placed in Chesham and Amersham.

Voters are much smarter than people give them credit. Liberal Democrat voters can well notice that this is a place held by the Workers with the Tories in the near second and they will draw their own conclusions. But this should not be rushed to a back room by party leaders.

She entertained Lib Dem staff that the boxes that made up their blue wall backer had been delivered by courier from Grantham, the birthplace of another blue exporter, Margaret Thatcher. While they will need a little luck to get another election brick from the Tories, they now know that, no matter how small the hammer looks, they have the tools to bring harm.