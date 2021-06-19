International
What is allowed and what is not
The Goa government on Saturday extended the state-level curfew until June 28, 7 p.m. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: “Shops in shopping malls, in addition to cinemas, theaters, multiplexes, entertainment areas will be allowed to open between 7 am and 3 pm”, adding that the fish market also can be opened.
State Police was scheduled to finish on June 21, but CM Sawant decided to extend it until June 28 with more relaxation.
In the previous order, CM had allowed the opening of stores in the panchayat and municipal markets. The function of marriage with up to 50 persons was also allowed by the state government in the previous order.
Recently, Goa CM had also said that tourism activities in Goa would resume only after the population in the 18-44 age group is administered at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a press release, Sawant said the state government has set a July 31 deadline to cover the entire population in the 18-44 age category with the first dose of the vaccine.
The tourism industry in the coastal state has also demanded that activities not start until the end of the first dose of vaccination.
The Goa Travel and Tourism Association (TTAG) had previously said that it should be made mandatory for tourists entering Goa to be vaccinated or hold a negative COVID-19 certificate.
The number of Covid-19 in Goa reached 1,64,229 on Saturday after 302 people were detected with the infection. In addition, nine people died and 419 people recovered from the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin.
The total number stands at 2,984 and the number of people fired is 1,57,772, leaving it with 3,473 active cases, the official informed. With 3,469 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa rose to 8,85,980, he said.
