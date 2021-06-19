Cement manufacturers to keep prices reasonable in TN





The retail price reduction of cement in Tamil Nadu is starting. The cement industry has agreed to make its products available to consumers in the state at a reasonable and acceptable price. In a statement issued Saturday, the South Indiana Cement Manufacturers Association (SICMA) said it was doing so based on a call made by State Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu and given the difficult time people are going through due to of the pandemic. The statement did not give the degree of price reduction. SICMA, which has 25 members and represents all cement producers in South India, claimed that the rise in cement price was inevitable for the survival of the industries. She said there was a round-up in input prices and operating costs rose further as factories were operating at low capacity levels due to Covid’s second wave. The association also pointed out that the cost of cement was only a small component of the total cost of construction. She further said the industry was working closely with the State government to make cement available at a concession price to the poorest part of society. This development comes a few days after the Minister of Industry, with the instruction of Prime Minister MK Stalin, met with representatives of the cement industry for the high price of goods in the country. The minister said he would meet other stakeholders in the construction materials industry as well. We referred to cement prices in other Southern States like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and asked the producers how the prices here were so high and told them not to affect people and construction activities. They have said they would give a good answer soon thennarasu had said on Wednesday after the meeting.

